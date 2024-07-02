Sources: Rangers poised to sign new striker after personal terms, medical and visa all finalised

Philippe Clement could soon have a new striker at Rangers

Rangers are set to announce the arrival of Hamza Igamane after reaching a double agreement to sign the centre-forward, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Rangers have been busy in the transfer window, with Jefte, Connor Barron, Liam Kelly and Clinton Nsiala all joining the club after Mohamed Diomande’s loan move became permanent. But Philippe Clement’s side will not stop there and they are already preparing for another new signing.

Rangers have held extensive talks with Moroccan outfit AS FAR over striker Igamane and have forged an agreement for the 21-year-old to move to Ibrox in a £2.5million deal.

Rangers have also finalised personal terms with Igamane, with it being reported that he will sign a five-year contract.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan has confirmed that the player’s visa has been granted, while he has also successfully completed a medical.

Now that these hurdles have been cleared, Rangers are poised to announce Igamane as their latest capture.

Given Igamane’s tender age and the league he is coming from, it will take time for the Moroccan to get used to Scottish football and establish himself in the Rangers team.

But Igamane is clearly an exciting talent, as he has managed 16 goals and eight assists in 58 matches for AS FAR and is also a member of the Morocco U23 squad.