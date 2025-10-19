Rangers’ stance on selling January transfer window target Nico Raskin to Tottenham Hotspur or any other club has emerged, although TEAMtalk has a slightly different take on the situation.

We revealed last week that Spurs have joined the race to snap up the highly-rated Belgium international, with his future at Ibrox despite Russell Martin’s sacking as manager.

It’s common knowledge that Raskin fell out with Martin during their time together at Rangers, with the midfielder being dropped to the bench after he was considered not to be “all in and committed to the project” of the former Ibrox chief.

Reports of those struggles with Martin added to rumours on an exit for the 24-year-old, with the likes of Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Leeds, Napoli and Porto also showing interest.

However, Football Insider reports that Rangers have no plans to let the midfielder leave in January, given his importance to the team and their dismal start to the season so far.

The Belgium international has recently returned to the starting XI following a reported bust-up with Martin, but that has not put an end to the speculation.

Speaking on the latest Inside Track podcast, Pete O’Rourke explained: “There’s no surprise that he’s attracting interest. There was interest in the summer on him, but Rangers managed to keep hold of him.

“I don’t imagine they’d be willing to sell in January, they’re planning to keep Raskin around and they’re going to need him if they are going to turn around their fortunes.

“I don’t expect there will be any move for him in the January window, he’s under contract until 2027.

“There is Premier League interest in him, there’s interest from other European leagues as well.

“I think there’ll be a big summer ahead for Rangers and if Raskin doesn’t see any improvement maybe with Rangers, then the player himself could be tempted by a move away.”

Raskin asking price set

The last line in that report is pretty telling from O’Rourke and is in more in line with TEAMtalk’s understanding of Raskin’s current situation at Ibrox.

We understand that Rangers could demand £20-25million for Raskin, whose contract runs until 2027, factoring in a sell-on clause owed to Liege.

A sale at that price would make Raskin Rangers’ record departure, eclipsing the £19.6m deal that took Calvin Bassey to Ajax in July 2022.

Raskin was open to leaving Ibrox in the summer to test himself out at a new club, and that desire still remains.

Much will now depend on how the midfielder responds to the expected arrival of new Rangers boss Kevin Muscat. However, if his performance levels remain high, especially in a poor Gers outfit, then there is every chance clubs will test the waters over a January deal – with Tottenham expected to be firmly among them.

Who is Nico Raskin?

Raskin cost Rangers just £1.32m when he joined them from Standard Liege in January 2023, but he has since proven himself to be worth more than that.

Born in Liege, he started out in Standard’s academy, but was dropped at the age of 14. He spent time developing at Anderlecht and Gent, playing once for the latter, before Standard took him back in January 2019.

After 95 appearances across four years, Raskin earned his move to Rangers and they have proven to have the ideal platform for him.

A combative midfielder, Raskin usually sits in front of the defence to break up play. Around the time of his arrival at Ibrox, he was likened to Barry Ferguson by fellow former Belgium and Rangers player, Thomas Buffel.

The 24-year-old flourished as a more regular starter last season after having to be patient for his chance, bringing the right levels of aggression and ball protection to the Rangers engine room.

Now blossoming as a full Belgium international, Raskin has enjoyed a rapid rise in recent months. He posts good stats for tackling and passing, while he wins more aerial duels than he loses.

Raskin has admitted he has an ambition of returning to Standard Liege one day to reach 100 appearances for his hometown club. But with the way he has been playing, that won’t be a step he takes any time soon. It’s onwards and upwards for Raskin right now.

