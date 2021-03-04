Rangers twitchy about Gerrard as Klopp ‘whispers’ take hold at Ibrox

Rangers have reportedly become ‘increasingly’ nervous about the impact that ‘whispers’ over Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool future will have on Steven Gerrard.

Klopp has turned Liverpool‘s fortunes around since joining in 2015, winning the Champions League and Premier League.

Indeed, he cemented his status as a club legend by securing the club’s first league title in 30 years.

The German has a contract until 2024, but according to Football Insider, ‘whispers’ have emerged that he could choose to move on before then.

The fears come after Liverpool’s downturn in form this season; injuries have played a key part, with the Reds going from top spot in December to now fighting for the top four.

As such, the report claims that there are fears at Anfield that his desire and passion for the job has waned.

Football Insider claims that Rangers chiefs have caught wind of the goings-on and feel worried about their potential impact on Gerrard.

The Ibrox boss has done a similar job to Klopp at Rangers in increasing their fortunes. Indeed, the Gers are closing in on a long-awaited Premiership title, ending Celtic’s reign in the process.

Liverpool v Chelsea Match Preview, March 04, 2021 A look ahead to the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea, including stats on form, possession, shots, cards, corners, top scorers and previous meetings.

Also like Klopp, Gerrard’s contract runs out in 2024. However, Rangers officials reportedly know that Liverpool’s Fenway Sports Group (FSG) owners would come calling if Klopp left.

Not only that, but Rangers would be ‘unable’ to resist their manager returning to his boyhood club.

For now, though, Klopp is fully focused on securing Champions League football for the Reds next season.

Klopp has rebuffed exit rumours

Last month, he confidently rebuffed rumours that he could leave, saying: “I don’t need a break”.

He added: “If I’m private, I’m private. If I’m in in the workplace I’m here. Of course we are influenced by things that happen around me, but nobody has to worry about me.

“I might not look like this, because the weather is not cool, the beard gets more and more grey, I don’t sleep a lot. That’s all true, but I’m full of energy. Honestly.”

READ MORE: Liverpool reportedly want ‘incredible’ £54m talent to replace Wijnaldum