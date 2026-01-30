Rangers line up TWO alternatives after second offer for ‘priority’ target knocked back

Rangers have had a second bid to land Hansa Rostock striker Ryan Naderi rejected, having submitted a fresh offer that totals £3.1million, inclusive of add-ons, as the winter window enters its final days.

The Ibrox club are determined to get a deal over the line before the deadline on Monday, with manager Danny Rohl viewing the 22-year-old as a priority target to strengthen the attacking options. However, Hansa Rostock are playing hardball and forcing Rangers to sound out alternatives in case they cannot land the striker.

Naderi, a towering 6ft 4in centre-forward, continues to push strongly for the move, having already handed in a transfer request to force Hansa Rostock’s hand. The young German, who has scored eight goals in 17 appearances in the 3. Liga this season, sees the switch to Rangers as a major step up in his career.

The freshly rejected bid, included realistic performance-based bonuses and a sell-on clause, it was a significant improvement on their previous approaches.

Rostock remain reluctant to part with their key asset mid-season, as they chase promotion to the 2. Bundesliga, but Naderi’s determination and the increased offers are applying mounting pressure.

Sources suggest the player is even open to signing for Rangers immediately and returning to Rostock on loan for the rest of the campaign to facilitate the transfer. However, we understand Rangers preference is to bring him in for the rest of the current campaign.

Rangers have eyes on two alternatives

Should negotiations falter, Rangers have identified Leeds United forward Joel Piroe as a viable alternative.

The Dutch striker has been linked with a potential loan move to Glasgow, but sources close to Elland Road insist Piroe is keen to stay and fight for his place in Daniel Farke’s side.

The 26-year-old, who joined Leeds from Swansea in 2023, has no interest in departing this month despite Rangers’ interest, complicating any late pursuit.

Southampton striker Cameron Archer is an alternative option to keep an eye on should Gers not manage to land either of them. Sources say that Rangers have sounded out Southampton over the conditions of a deal.

These developments underscore Rohl’s urgency to add firepower, as Rangers compete on multiple fronts.

If they can land another potent attacker the club will be able to mount a very strong attack in a very tight title race.

