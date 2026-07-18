Rangers have held positive talks over Nicolas Raskin’s proposed move to Villarreal, and we understand that his exit will fund two signings.

Rangers‘ midfield rebuild is starting to take shape as the club makes progress on several fronts in the summer transfer window.

Positive steps are being taken regarding both outgoing and incoming transfers, which could significantly alter the look of the team’s central midfield.

Villarreal are in talks over a €20 million move plus add-ons with Rangers for midfielder Nicolas Raskin. The discussions have been described as positive and ongoing, with both parties working towards a potential agreement.

However, Man Utd could provide competition for Raskin after we revealed that he had been added to their midfield shortlist with a £40m Premier League star.

A successful sale would not only reduce the wage bill but also generate vital funds for reinvestment elsewhere in the squad. It’s also a great sign of the club’s model working well, with it reported that they are currently working on as many as four signings.

This financial injection from the anticipated Raskin departure has allowed Rangers to push forward with their interest in Jen Herto-Dahl after we reported on Friday that they are closing in on the midfielder.

The Tromso player has made it clear that he wants the move to Ibrox, and talks are ongoing with the Norwegian club over a deal close to €6 million.

Herto-Dahl’s desire to join the Glasgow outfit is seen as a positive sign that the transfer could be completed without too much difficulty. Personal terms are not expected to be an issue and are agreed in principle.

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Rangers on the brink of another signing with the signs positive under Derek McInnes

Rangers are also on the brink of finalising another signing of Vanja Dragojevic.

The midfielder has arrived in Glasgow to complete his medical and the associated formalities of the move. Once these are concluded, Dragojevic will become the latest addition to the Rangers squad, bringing fresh options to the midfield area. He is seen as a very exciting signing and is already described as ahead of his expected potential at his young age.

These developments indicate that the club’s recruitment strategy is beginning to take shape.

By securing a substantial fee for Raskin and targeting players like Dragojevic and Herto-Dahl who fit specific tactical and recruitment requirements, Rangers are demonstrating a proactive approach to squad management and a profitable model.

The focus remains on building a competitive and balanced midfield that can cope with the rigours of domestic and European football.

As talks continue and deals near completion, supporters can look forward to seeing how the new-look midfield performs once the season gets underway. Pressure is on McInnes to deliver this season, but the signs are positive in the blue half of Glasgow.

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