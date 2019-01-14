Ben Woodburn looks set to leave Liverpool on loan again in January, with Rangers and West Brom said to be the frontrunners for his signature.

The 19-year-old Wales international spent the first half of the season on loan at Sheffield United but returned to Anfield early after picking up an ankle injury in training.

The winger is expected to return to full training at Melwood next week and Jurgen Klopp is keen on him gaining more first-team action, with Rangers and several clubs in the Championship keen on his services.

Gerrard knows all about Woodburn’s qualities from his time at Anfield and wants the Welshman to strengthen his squad, having already signed Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis from Premier League clubs this month.

West Brom’s interest is also reported to be significant, while Blackburn, Brentford and Hull are also looking to give Woodburn some regular game time.

