Ranieri claims Stoke draw ‘could be a turning point’

Claudio Ranieri believes his Leicester side overcame nerves to claim a valuable draw away at Stoke.

Leicester overcame their numerical disadvantage and battled to a 2-2 draw against Stoke City, and Ranieri was naturally delighted with the response from his players.

“It was a fantastic spirit and we wanted to fight until the end so it was important for us to play well,” Ranieri said.

“At the start we were very dangerous and after the sending off everything changed, my players were so nervous.

“During half-time we spoke a lot and had to believe something good was possible. I am always positive.”

Asked if Foxes striker Jamie Vardy deserved to be sent off, Ranieri added: “One manager says yes, one says no. If you listen to me I say ‘no’, if you listen to Mark Hughes he says ‘yes’.

“I don’t know if he touched the player, but he touched the ball. I was angry (at the referee) because I saw my players fight and there were so many yellow cards, but it was a normal battle in the Premier League.

“It could be a turning point today, but we have to wait and see the next matches.”