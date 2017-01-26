Ranieri dismisses talk of striker exit amid China interest

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri has insisted that Islam Slimani will not be allowed to leave the club after reported interest from Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian.

The Chinese Super League side have made no secret of their desire to land a top striker from a European League, with Chelsea’s Diego Costa, Real Madrid’s Edinson Cavani, and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema all subject of speculation in the last month.

The latest reports shows that their sights have now shifted to Slimani, who they are hoping to secure with a £38.5million offer.

However, Ranieri was forthright in his dismissal of those rumours on Thursday.

“It’s speculation,” he told reporters. “Slimani is not for sale.”