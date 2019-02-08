Claudio Ranieri admits he is proud to see the player Anthony Martial has become after explaining the qualities he saw in the player during their time together at Monaco.

The France winger is just one of a number of players who have enjoyed a new lease of life at Old Trafford under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer; the player last month underlining his commitment to the cause with a well-deserved new deal.

And with Saturday’s fixture set to reunite Ranieri with Martial, the Fulham manager has highlighted the attributes he saw in the young star. As Monaco manager, he engineered his arrival at the Ligue 1 club for a remarkably low fee two years before his departure for what could eventually cost United £58million.

“I signed him for £5million, it was good business,” said the 67-year-old. “He was fantastic. I watched him during the Under-21s match against Monaco and was impressed.

“When the chance came to buy, I said ‘Take this guy because for me he could have a good future’. He came to Manchester and well done to him.

“He’s very good; can dribble; strong; fast. There are so many good players, (Paul) Pogba, (Marcus) Rashford; so many. We must be concentrated and strong, positive to show our personality during the game.”

Ranieri, meanwhile, has explained why he would hand the United manager’s job to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a permanent basis.

