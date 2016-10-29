Ranieri happy to see Leicester rediscover competitive streak

Claudio Ranieri hailed the return of the fighting qualities and unity that drove Leicester to last season’s title after seeing his side battle to a 1-1 draw at Spurs.

The Italian hopes to use the draw at Spurs as a turning point, with Islam Slimani expected back from groin trouble for Wednesday’s Champions League trip to FC Copenhagen.

“So far we’d shown an individual spirit but today I saw the old spirit, the team spirit that we created last season and helped us to achieve something,” Ranieri said.

“It was good, a good performance against a fantastic team.

“During the week I talked to my players and I saw our spirit.

“But that’s only words, and the answer on the pitch was fantastic.

“When we play with this spirit we are fighters, and we are fighters together.

“We’ve finished thinking about something different, and now we are back together.”

Ranieri suggested Spurs striker Janssen had gone down lightly under Robert Huth’s challenge to win the home side’s penalty he later converted.

Blowing out air to indicate the ease with which he felt the Spurs forward went down, Ranieri said: “In my opinion when the free-kick was taken there was a foul on Huth stronger than Huth made to Janssen. But it’s okay, it’s no excuse.”