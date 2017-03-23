Ranieri set for special Italian football federation honour

Claudio Ranieri will be acclaimed by leading coaches from his home country on Monday as awards keep coming for the former Leicester manager.

The Italian football federation (FIGC) said Ranieri’s feat of guiding Leicester to last season’s Premier League title will see him receive a special ‘Golden Bench’ honour at a coaching summit.

Leicester sacked Ranieri last month as their season threatened to unravel into a battle to beat relegation.

But his achievement in guiding the East Midlands club to unforeseen glory last May has already seen Ranieri land FIFA’s coach of the year prize, along with similar recognition at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

In his home country, sports daily Gazzetta Dello Sport named him their coach of the year in December, and now his fellow Italian coaches will fete the 65-year-old.

The FIGC, announcing next week’s event, said: “During the ceremony a special Golden Bench will be given to Claudio Ranieri, the protagonist of the extraordinary journey by Leicester, with whom he won the Premier League.”

The federation added on its website that Ranieri would also give a keynote speech on the same day for the gathering of coaches from the country’s professional clubs.