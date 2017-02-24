Ranieri ‘stabbed in back’ by Leicester stars: ‘We are ****ed’

Despite leading Leicester City to the unthinkable last season, Claudio Ranieri was sacked after his players complained to the board.

It’s 299 days since the Italian guided the Foxes to one of the most surprising title triumphs the Premier League will ever see, but today finds himself out of a job.

Leicester currently sit 17th in the table after five consecutive league losses and are in serious threat of being relegated to the Championship.

Amazingly, according to The Mirror, it was members of the squad that encouraged club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha to sack Ranieri.

The report claims the Italian’s ‘tinkering’ this season drove his side mad and made them believe he was unable to guide them to Premier League survival.

After the 3-0 home loss to Manchester United this month, a senior star reportedly went to the players lounge and declared: “That’s it, we don’t know what we are doing, we are ****ed.”

Anger started to bubble under the surface, with players furious by constant squad rotation and changes to the post-match menu.

Those Leicester players were feted as legends. Have they tarnished that status by turning on the manager? — Alan Smith (@9smudge) February 24, 2017

Despite the club’s 2-1 loss to Sevilla in the Champions League knockout round first-leg, which sees City’s away goal give them every chance of progressing to the next round when the two meet again, Ranieri has been sacked to protect the club’s Premier League status.

The Foxes are bottom of the Premier League form table, failing to score in their last six matches and picking up just one point.

Their alarming form has triggered the sacking, with vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha confirming the decision was made to ensure the club remain in the top flight.

He said: “We are now faced with a fight to reach that objective and feel a change is necessary to maximise the opportunity presented by the final 13 games.”

Players have shown their discontent in the media in recent weeks, with Kasper Schmeichel declaring everyone needed to improve “top to bottom” after they were easily dispatched by Manchester United this month.

After the Sevilla game, the goalkeeper was directly asked about Ranieri and his recent tactics, and he replied: “Every single member of this club has to give more because we need to get out of the situation we are in in the Premier League.”

Ranieri is said to be furious over the behaviour of his senior players, according to The Sun, with the report suggesting that his relationship with both Schmeichel and Jamie Vardy had deteriorated.

Leicester face Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday and could very well find themselves in the relegation zone if they lose.

The club have confirmed assistant manager Craig Shakespeare and first-team coach Mike Stowell will take charge of the game.