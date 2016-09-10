Ranieri urges players ‘to clear their minds’ after heavy loss

Claudio Ranieri has expressed his desire to move on quickly from the Liverpool defeat ahead of their first foray into the Champions League.

The Foxes were blown away by an exciting Liverpool side at Anfield and Ranieri said that conceding the opening goal early on played an integral part in what was to come for the remainder of the game.

“Liverpool played well and deserved to win. We started well, but after the first goal we lost our shape a little,” Ranieri admitted to BT Sport.

“We tried in the second half, but everything Liverpool tried came good. We created chances, but were a little unlucky.

“We have to clear our minds for the next match. When we have lost in the past, we have always had a good reaction.”

Leicester travel to Club Brugge in midweek as they begin their Champions League adventure.