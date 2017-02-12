Ranieri: ‘We have two problems; we concede and don’t score’

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri has admitted his side have problems but no solution as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Swansea.

The champions went down 2-0 at Swansea, taking them down to 17th in the table and one point from safety after last year’s sensational campaign.

Goals from Alfie Mawson and Martin Olsson mean Leicester have claimed just a single point in 2017, but Drinkwater is adamant the players are behind Ranieri.

Ranieri admitted afterwards that his side are lacking confidence after a run of five games without a goal since the turn of the year.

The Italian manager received a vote of confidence from the board earlier in the week, but was unable to back up an FA Cup win over Derby against Swansea.

“We have two problems,” he said. “Conceding goals and not scoring.

“That is our problem but we have to stick together to find a solution because it’s not possible to continue like this.

“The machine is not broken. But when you don’t play at the maximum level it is difficult to win the battle. They were more determined than us.”