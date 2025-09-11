Ranking the 50 best Premier League signings from the summer transfer window

Xhaka, Wirtz and Grealish all moved clubs in the summer window

The 20 Premier League clubs made over 150 first-team signings in the 2025 summer transfer window and they spent a combined £3.19billion to complete those deals.

Brentford, Burnley, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Sunderland all broke their own transfer records, while the British transfer record was broken twice.

Here, we’ve ranked the best 50 Premier League signings from the summer window, taking into account the player’s ability and also the transfer fee.

Note: We’ve not included any players who were on loan at a Premier League club last season and have since turned that deal into a permanent move.

50. Alejandro Garnacho

From: Manchester United

To: Chelsea

Fee: £40m

Garnacho fell out of favour under Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, but he still showed glimpses of his potential at Old Trafford and the £40million fee could ultimately prove to be a bargain for Chelsea.

49. Tommy Watson

From: Sunderland

To: Brighton

Fee: £10m

Watson netted the winning goal in the 2024/25 Championship play-off final before completing his move to Brighton, who have an incredible track record of developing talented young players.

48. Sean Longstaff

From: Newcastle United

To: Leeds United

Fee: £15m

Following their promotion to the Premier League, Leeds needed to add more top-flight experience to the squad and signing Longstaff for just £15million is a shrewd bit of business.

Leeds United announce the signing of Sean Longstaff. Credit: leedsunited.com

47. Jacob Ramsey

From: Aston Villa

To: Newcastle United

Fee: £43m

Aston Villa reluctantly sold Ramsey to Newcastle to help relieve their PSR concerns, and the 24-year-old will enhance the midfield options at Eddie Howe’s disposal.

46. Jorrel Hato

From: Ajax

To: Chelsea

Fee: £37m

Hato won the Eredivisie Young Player of the Year award in the 2024/25 season and Chelsea agreed to pay Ajax a £37million package for the versatile defender.

45. Benjamin Sesko

From: RB Leipzig

To: Manchester United

Fee: £73.7m

Buying a new striker was a key priority for Manchester United in the summer and they fought off competition from Newcastle to sign Sesko, who is widely considered one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe.

44. Kyle Walker

From: Manchester City

To: Burnley

Fee: £5m

Walker is now in the twilight years of his trophy-laden career but his experience and leadership qualities could prove key in Burnley’s fight against relegation.

43. Maxim De Cuyper

From: Club Brugge

To: Brighton

Fee: £17.5m

A creative left-back with Champions League experience, De Cuyper joined Brighton in the summer and has now filled the void left by Pervis Estupinan’s departure.

42. Kyle Walker-Peters

From: Southampton

To: West Ham United

Fee: Free

West Ham hijacked Besiktas’ move for Walker-Peters and his ability to play in either full-back position or as a wing-back makes him a smart addition to Graham Potter’s squad.

41. Habib Diarra

From: Strasbourg

To: Sunderland

Fee: £30m

After selling Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund at the start of the window, Sunderland arguably got an upgrade by signing the highly sought-after Diarra in a club-record deal.

40. Liam Delap

From: Ipswich Town

To: Chelsea

Fee: £30m

Delap netted 12 Premier League goals for Ipswich in 2024/25 and Chelsea signed the 22-year-old striker in a cut-price deal due to his £30million release clause.

39. Anthony Elanga

From: Nottingham Forest

To: Newcastle United

Fee: £55m

Elanga enjoyed a career-best campaign in 2024/25 and is also renowned for his electric pace and direct style, making him a perfect fit for Newcastle’s front three.

38. James McAtee

From: Manchester City

To: Nottingham Forest

Fee: £30m

After captaining England to the Under-21 European Championship title and moving to Nottingham Forest in the summer, McAtee now looks set for a big season in the Premier League.

37. Yeremy Pino

From: Valencia

To: Crystal Palace

Fee: £26m

While Palace had a frustrating summer transfer window, they were able to sign Pino on deadline day and the 22-year-old winger has been one of La Liga’s most exciting young talents in recent seasons.

36. Harvey Elliott

From: Liverpool

To: Aston Villa

Fee: Loan

Elliott had a bit-part role in Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning campaign but now has a chance to showcase his undoubted talent after joining Aston Villa on a season-long loan deal, which contains a conditional obligation to buy for £30million.

35. Tyler Dibling

From: Southampton

To: Everton

Fee: £40m

Dibling caught the eye of several clubs with his impressive dribbling and ball-carrying abilities and Everton won the race for the 19-year-old’s signature.

34. Cristhian Mosquera

From: Valencia

To: Arsenal

Fee: £17m

Arsenal will be challenging on four fronts this season and they bolstered their squad depth with the signing of Mosquera, who can play anywhere across the back line.

33. Igor Jesus

From: Botafogo

To: Nottingham Forest

Fee: £10m

Jesus shot to prominence after scoring a winning goal against Paris Saint-Germain in the summer’s Club World Cup but Forest were still able to sign the striker for just £10million.

32. Mohammed Kudus

From: West Ham United

To: Tottenham

Fee: £55m

Kudus arrives at Tottenham with a point to prove after an underwhelming second season at West Ham United and Thomas Frank should be able to help him rediscover his best form.

31. Quilindschy Hartman

From: Feyenoord

To: Burnley

Fee: £10.2m

Hartman looked set to join Chelsea last year before suffering a knee injury and Burnley acted quickly this summer to bring the 23-year-old left-back to Turf Moor.

30. Olivier Boscagli

From: PSV

To: Brighton

Fee: Free

Brighton held a long-standing interest in Boscagli and were able to sign the ball-playing centre-back on a free transfer this summer following the expiration of his PSV contract.

29. Piero Hincapie

From: Bayer Leverkusen

To: Arsenal

Fee: Loan

Hincapie was a key figure in the Bayer Leverkusen squad who won the Bundesliga title in 2023/24 and has now joined Arsenal on a season-long loan deal, which includes an option to buy for £45million.

28. Milos Kerkez

From: Bournemouth

To: Liverpool

Fee: £40m

Kerkez was named in the 2024/25 PFA Premier League Team of the Year, and the left-back is the ideal long-term replacement for Andy Robertson at Anfield.

Kerkez vs Robertson 2024/25 stats comparison

27. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

From: Chelsea

To: Everton

Fee: £28m

Having struggled for game time at Chelsea, Dewsbury-Hall joined Everton in search of regular first-team football and will add goals and assists from midfield.

26. Adrien Truffert

From: Rennes

To: Bournemouth

Fee: £14.4m

Bournemouth continue to make value-for-money transfers by shopping outside of the Premier League and they replaced Kerkez by signing Truffert from Rennes.

25. Anton Stach

From: Hoffenheim

To: Leeds

Fee: £17.4m

A 6ft 4in midfielder, Stach was one of the Bundesliga’s most effective ball-winners last season and his aggressive style of play makes him well-suited to the Premier League.

24. Florentino Luis

From: Benfica

To: Burnley

Fee: Loan

Burnley completed a major coup on transfer deadline day after fighting off competition from Marseille and Roma to sign Luis on a season-long loan deal, which includes a conditional obligation to buy worth £20.8million.

23. El Hadji Malick Diouf

From: Slavia Prague

To: West Ham

Fee: £19m

After impressing in Senegal’s win over England in the summer, Diouf moved to West Ham and the 20-year-old full-back is renowned for his impressive crossing ability.

22. Douglas Luiz

From: Juventus

To: Nottingham Forest

Fee: Loan

Following a difficult debut season at Juventus, Luiz joined Nottingham Forest on loan and his five-year stint at Aston Villa proved that he can be a top-class performer in the Premier League.

21. Randal Kolo Muani

From: Paris Saint-Germain

To: Tottenham

Fee: Loan

A versatile attacker who can operate across the forward line, Kolo Muani joined Tottenham on a straight loan on transfer deadline day and he is a low-risk and potentially high-reward acquisition.

20. Jeremie Frimpong

From: Bayer Leverkusen

To: Liverpool

Fee: £29.5m

Frimpong established himself as one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe during his time in Germany and has now replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool.

19. Caoimhin Kelleher

From: Liverpool

To: Brentford

Fee: £18m

Having proven himself as a more-than-capable deputy to Alisson Becker at Liverpool, Kelleher joined Brentford to become a first-choice goalkeeper and the 26-year-old is a big upgrade on Mark Flekken.

18. Gianluigi Donnarumma

From: Paris Saint-Germain

To: Manchester City

Fee: £26m

Donnarumma played an integral role in Paris Saint-Germain’s treble-winning season in 2024/25, but a breakdown in contract talks allowed Manchester City to sign the goalkeeper in a cut-price deal.

17. Matheus Cunha

From: Wolves

To: Manchester United

Fee: £62.5m

Cunha was one of the most exciting and productive forwards in the Premier League during his time at Wolves and will now look to replicate that form in the No.10 shirt at Manchester United.

16. Eberechi Eze

From: Crystal Palace

To: Arsenal

Fee: £67.5m

Eze looked set to join Tottenham before Arsenal hijacked the deal for the England international and his ability to operate in various attacking roles gives Mikel Arteta more tactical flexibility.

New Arsenal star Eberechi Eze

15. Rayan Ait-Nouri

From: Wolves

To: Manchester City

Fee: £36.3m

Manchester City have lacked a specialist left-back in recent years and Ait-Nouri is widely regarded as one of the best in his position in the Premier League.

14. Xavi Simons

From: RB Leipzig

To: Tottenham

Fee: £51.8m

Tottenham’s disappointment at missing out on Eze and Morgan Gibbs-White was tempered by the arrival of Simons, who has long been heralded as one of the brightest talents in Europe.

13. Martin Zubimendi

From: Real Sociedad

To: Arsenal

Fee: £55.8m

Despite interest from Real Madrid, Zubimendi agreed to join Arsenal in the summer and the Spain international has the attributes to dictate games from a deep-lying position.

12. Rayan Cherki

From: Lyon

To: Manchester City

Fee: £35.45m

Manchester City replaced Kevin De Bruyne with Cherki after the France international created 125 chances in all competitions in 2024/25, a tally bettered only by Raphinha and Bruno Fernandes across Europe’s top five leagues.

11. Florian Wirtz

From: Bayer Leverkusen

To: Liverpool

Fee: £116m

The second most expensive signing of the summer, Wirtz was coveted by Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City due to his brilliant performances at Leverkusen but ultimately followed Frimpong to Anfield.

10. Viktor Gyokeres

From: Sporting CP

To: Arsenal

Fee: £63.5m

A lack of firepower stifled Arsenal’s title charge last season and they’ve addressed that issue with the signing of Gyokeres, who netted 97 goals in 102 appearances in all competitions for Sporting CP.

9. Tijjani Reijnders

From: AC Milan

To: Manchester City

Fee: £59.2m

Reijnders joined City after being named the Serie A midfielder of the year in 2024/25 and brings some much-needed dynamism to the middle of the park at the Etihad.

8. Granit Xhaka

From: Bayer Leverkusen

To: Sunderland

Fee: £17m

One of the most surprising moves of the summer transfer window saw Xhaka leave Leverkusen and return to the Premier League with newly-promoted Sunderland.

The 32-year-old midfielder brings a wealth of top-flight experience to the dressing room and still has the quality to make a big impact on the pitch.

7. Hugo Ekitike

From: Eintracht Frankfurt

To: Liverpool

Fee: £79m

Liverpool forked out a £79million package to sign Ekitike this summer as his combination of physicality, speed and technical skill make him a unique talent.

6. Joao Pedro

From: Brighton

To: Chelsea

Fee: £60m

The latest in a steady line of players to move from Brighton to Chelsea, Pedro can operate in different areas of the forward line and has already helped the club win the FIFA Club World Cup.

5. Bryan Mbeumo

From: Brentford

To: Manchester United

Fee: £71m

The final part of Manchester United’s new-look front three, Mbeumo arrived at Old Trafford after scoring 20 goals and providing seven assists in the Premier League last season.

4. Estevao

From: Palmeiras

To: Chelsea

Fee: £51m

While Chelsea agreed to sign Estevao in June 2024, the move became official this summer following his 18th birthday and the winger arrives at Stamford Bridge with a reputation as one of the world’s most talented youngsters.

3. Joao Palhinha

From: Bayern Munich

To: Tottenham

Fee: Loan

Palhinha was the best ball-winner in the Premier League during his time at Fulham and Tottenham have now signed the midfielder on loan just a year after Bayern Munich bought him for £47.4million.

2. Jack Grealish

From: Manchester City

To: Everton

Fee: Loan

Grealish was often overshadowed in a star-studded Manchester City squad but his loan move to Everton could help him recapture the form that made him Britain’s first £100million footballer.

1. Alexander Isak

From: Newcastle United

To: Liverpool

Fee: £125m

The subject of the summer’s most protracted transfer saga, Isak finally got his wish on transfer deadline day when Newcastle United accepted a £125million bid from Liverpool.

While he is now the most expensive signing in Premier League history, the Sweden international is also one of the best strikers in the world and makes Liverpool favourites to retain their title.

