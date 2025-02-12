Ranking all Premier League clubs by transfer net spend in 2025: Man Utd flying high, Liverpool near the bottom

Patrick Dorgu, Omar Marmoush and Mathys Tel all moved to the Premier League in January

A lot of Premier League clubs were very busy in the 2025 January transfer window – but which team has spent the most and who has made a profit?

After spending a combined total of €2.33billion on new players in the summer window, the 20 Premier League clubs spent an additional €500million in January.

But one club is responsible for nearly half of that €500million total and four Premier League sides made a profit in January.

We’ve ranked the 20 current Premier League clubs by their transfer net spend in 2025. Note: The list also stipulates deals on an initial fee basis, not those with add-ons taken into account.

20. Aston Villa – €72.7m profit

Most expensive signing of 2025: Donyell Malen (€25m)

Biggest sale of 2025: Jhon Duran (€77m)

Duran joined Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr in a deal worth €77million plus add-ons, making him the second-most expensive sale in Aston Villa’s history after Jack Grealish.

Villa spent some of that money and made two permanent signings, buying Malen from Borussia Dortmund and Andres Garcia from Levante.

They also completed three loan deals, signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, Axel Disasi from Chelsea and Marco Asensio from Paris Saint-Germain.

Asensio debut 🌟🇪🇸 Marco Asensio’s best touches from his first @AVFCOfficial appearance 💜#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/K7wDL7cs7E — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 10, 2025

19. Chelsea – €15.9m profit

Most expensive signing of 2025: Mathis Amougou (€15m)

Biggest sale of 2025: Cesare Casadei (€13m)

Chelsea had a relatively quiet transfer window by their recent standards. They only made one permanent signing in the form of 19-year-old Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne.

Overall, the Blues made a profit as they sold Casadei to Torino and received loan fees for Axel Disasi, Joao Felix, Renato Veiga and Carney Chukwuemeka.

🚨🔵 Understand Chelsea plan for Mathis Amougou is to stay for next 3 months, develop with top players and then go to Strasbourg from next season to be regular starter. Meanwhile, Andrey Santos will be part of Chelsea squad from July returning from sister club. pic.twitter.com/XaJCEti84N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 4, 2025

18. Newcastle United – €13.35m profit

Most expensive signing of 2025: N/A

Biggest sale of 2025: Miguel Almiron (€9.55m)

17. Leicester City – €8.85m profit

Most expensive signing of 2025: Woyo Coulibaly (€3m)

Biggest sale of 2025: Ton Cannon (€11.85m)

16= Arsenal – €0m

Most expensive signing of 2025: N/A

Biggest sale of 2025: N/A

16= Everton – €0m

Most expensive signing of 2025: N/A

Biggest sale of 2025: N/A

Having managed Everton between 2002 and 2013, David Moyes returned to Goodison Park in January but had a limited budget to work with.

“Undoubtedly we’re still hampered with PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules),” Moyes said. “I’m really jealous of watching a lot of teams who can attempt to go for players at expensive prices.

“At the moment, we’re not quite there but we don’t want to get ourselves in a position we’ve been in before with points deductions so we have to be really mindful of what we do.”

They did sign Carlos Alcaraz on loan from Flamengo and the deal contains a mandatory purchase of an initial €15million provided the midfielder makes an undisclosed number of league starts between now and the end of the campaign.

16= Fulham – €0m

Most expensive signing of 2025: N/A

Biggest sale of 2025: N/A

16= Liverpool – €0m

Most expensive signing of 2025: N/A

Biggest sale of 2025: N/A

16= Nottingham Forest – €0m

Most expensive signing of 2025: N/A

Biggest sale of 2025: N/A

16= West Ham United – €0m

Most expensive signing of 2025: N/A

Biggest sale of 2025: N/A

10. Brentford – €500k

Most expensive signing of 2025: Michael Kayode (€500k loan fee)

Biggest sale of 2025: N/A

Brentford signed Kayode on loan from Fiorentina and the deal includes an option to make the transfer permanent in the summer for a reported €16million.

The Bees also managed to keep hold of their key players, rejecting Newcastle’s approach for Bryan Mbuemo and Nottingham Forest’s bid for Yoane Wissa.

“We like him, very happy we managed to sign him” 👏 Thomas Frank praises Brentford signing Michael Kayode 📝 pic.twitter.com/iLBhgAp4dC — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 24, 2025

9. Southampton – €5m

Most expensive signing of 2025: Joachim Kayi Sanda (€5m)

Biggest sale of 2025: N/A

8. Crystal Palace – €14.2m

Most expensive signing of 2025: Romain Esse (€14.2m)

Biggest sale of 2025: N/A

7. Bournemouth – €21.5m

Most expensive signing of 2025: Eli Junior Kroupi (€12m)

Biggest sale of 2025: N/A

6. Ipswich Town – €25.39m

Most expensive signing of 2025: Jaden Philogene (€23.7m)

Biggest sale of 2025: George Edmundson (€710k)

5. Manchester United – €30m

Most expensive signing of 2025: Patrick Dorgu (€30m)

Biggest sale of 2025: N/A

Dorgu became the first major signing of Ruben Amorim’s reign as United head coach, joining from Lecce in a deal worth an initial €30million and another €5million in add-ons.

United did not bring in any money in January but they did trim the wage bill significantly by letting Marcus Rashford, Antony and Tyrell Malacia leave on loan.



4. Tottenham – €30.5m

Most expensive signing of 2025: Antonin Kinsky (€16.5m)

Biggest sale of 2025: N/A

Despite the uncertainty around Ange Postecoglou’s future, Tottenham were still able to make signings in the January transfer window.

Kinsky arrived from Slavia Prague to fill the void left by the injured Guglielmo Vicario and 18-year-old winger Min-hyeok Yang was signed for €4million.

Spurs paid a €10million loan fee to sign Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich and they have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season for €60million.

They signed Kevin Danso from Lens, with the centre-back joining on a six-month loan that contains an obligation to buy for €25million.

Spurs were also looking to buy another centre-back in Marc Guehi but their €84million offer was rejected by Crystal Palace.

It’s a debut goal for @SpursOfficial‘s Mathys Tel ⚪️ A beautifully taken volley 🤌#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/FhuX47NsKE — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 9, 2025

3. Brighton & Hove Albion – €47.25m

Most expensive signing of 2025: Stefanos Tzimas (€25m)

Biggest sale of 2025: Jakub Moder (€1.5m)

2. Wolves – €48.81m

Most expensive signing of 2025: Emmanuel Agbadou (€20m)

Biggest sale of 2025: Luke Cundle (€1.2m)

1. Manchester City – €218m

Most expensive signing of 2025: Omar Marmoush (€75m)

Biggest sale of 2025: N/A

After making just two first-team signings last summer, Manchester City made significant moves in the January transfer window in an attempt to boost their ailing campaign.

They agreed to sign Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth an initial €75million and another €5million in add-ons.

City also bolstered their defensive options with three new centre-backs, signing Abdukodir ­Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Juma Bah for a combined €83million.

They finished off the January transfer window by triggering the €60million release clause in Nico Gonzalez’s contract at Porto, taking their overall spend to €218million.

It was the second-biggest spend in the mid-season window by a Premier League club, behind Chelsea’s €329.5million splurge in January 2023.

But Pep Guardiola has dismissed suggestions their spending spree was a pre-emptive strike against a possible future transfer embargo.

“In the last five years, we are the last team in the top six for net-spend,” Guardiola said. “Even after what we have spent in this transfer window, we are away from Chelsea, [Manchester] United, Arsenal, Tottenham, even from Liverpool.

“The reason why is we have sold a lot in the last seasons but, even with that, I know [what people say about] this club, it is always ‘just about the money’.

“Respect the other ones but in one month I think there will be a verdict and a sentence and after we will see my opinion of what happened so far. Still, at the end, every club can do whatever they want.”

