Ranking every player Real Madrid have signed on transfer deadline day: Ramos, Bale…

While Real Madrid won’t be making any deadline day signings this summer, they’ve previously made a number of high-profile deals at the end of a transfer window.

Madrid made their first deadline-day purchase when the official transfer window was introduced in the summer of 2002 and have since made another seven.

We’ve looked at all the first-team players Madrid have signed on transfer deadline day and ranked them from worst to best.

Note: we’ve only included deals from the summer transfer windows and not the January transfer windows.

8. Alphonse Areola

Areola and Keylor Navas swapped places on transfer deadline day in 2016, with Navas joining Paris Saint-Germain and Areola moving to Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal.

He was used as a back-up option to first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and made just nine appearances in all competitions during his solitary season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

7. Michael Essien

Essien left the Chelsea team bus before their 2012 UEFA Super Cup game against Atletico Madrid to complete a season-long loan move to Real Madrid on deadline day.

“We had to change our plans because we were about to leave the hotel to the stadium to play Atletico Madrid,” he said. “Real Madrid were doing their [negotiating] with my agent and I was in the bus as we were about to leave to the stadium.

“[My agent] said he had to send some fax to some people so I had to shout at the bus driver to stop like some mad man. All my teammates were looking at me like: ‘Michael what’s going on?’

“The bus stopped and I went back to the hotel to wait for my agent. My agent came and sent the fax and thankfully everything got finalised on time.”

The move saw the midfielder reunite with Jose Mourinho, and he made 35 appearances under the manager in 2012/13 but they both left the club at the end of the season.

6. Javier Hernandez

Madrid dipped into the transfer market on deadline day in 2014 to sign Hernandez from Manchester United on a season-long loan deal, which included an option to buy for €10million.

He was unable to usurp Karim Benzema in the pecking order and played a bit-part role in 2014/15, starting just 12 games in all competitions and making a further 21 substitute appearances.

The striker still registered nine assists and nine goals in his one season at Madrid, including a late winner in the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico.

5. Jose Antonio Reyes

The fourth and final loan move on this list, Reyes joined Madrid from Arsenal on deadline day in 2006 in a deal that saw Julio Baptista move in the opposite direction.

He struggled to cement his place in Fabio Capello’s starting XI but did come off the bench on the final day of the 2006/07 season to score twice and lead Madrid to a LaLiga title-clinching victory over Real Mallorca.

While that wasn’t enough to turn his loan move into a permanent deal, the winger remained in the Spanish capital and joined Atletico Madrid in a €12million deal.

4. Eduardo Camavinga

Madrid fought off competition from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain to sign Camavinga from Rennes in a €40million deadline day deal in 2021.

The midfielder has since won two Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles and one Copa del Rey at Madrid, as well as a FIFA Club World Cup, two UEFA Super Cups and two Spanish Super Cups.

He is renowned for his versatility and has often filled in at left-back but will now be looking to secure a place in Xabi Alonso’s midfield this season.

3. Gareth Bale

Following weeks of protracted talks between Madrid and Tottenham in the summer of 2013, Bale finally completed his €101million move to the Santiago Bernabeu on deadline day.

“I remember a couple of times when it looked like the deal was going to be dead and then we’d resurrect it in the morning,” former Tottenham director of football Darren Eales said.

“But it was one of the most complicated deals, certainly what I’ve ever been involved in, right down to which currency would be used in the contract.

“It ended being a negotiation on every single point you could think of. It finally got done on transfer deadline day… that was when my hair started to go when I was doing that deal.”

He netted 106 goals in 258 appearances in all competitions, including an incredible bicycle kick to help Madrid overcome Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final.

That was one of five Champions League final victories for the winger, who also won three La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey, three FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups and a Spanish Super Cup.

2. Ronaldo

Having bought Luis Figo in 2000 and Zinedine Zidane in 2001, the then-Madrid president Florentino Perez wanted a Galactico signing for a third consecutive summer.

They identified Ronaldo as their top target after his starring role at the 2002 World Cup and agreed a €46million deal with Inter Milan in the final hours of the transfer window.

He scored 30 goals in 44 appearances in his debut season and won the LaLiga title, the Supercopa de Espana and the Intercontinental Cup, while also picking up his second Ballon d’Or award.

Injuries began to take their toll in his final two years at the club, but the striker still left Madrid with a record of 104 goals in 177 appearances in all competitions.

“Without hesitation, Ronaldo is the best player I ever played with,” Zidane said. “He had such an ease with the ball. He is number one. Every day I trained with him, I saw something different, something new, something beautiful.”

1. Sergio Ramos

After selling Michael Owen to Newcastle United on deadline day in 2005, Madrid used those funds to trigger the €27million release clause in Ramos’ Sevilla contract.

He made 671 appearances in a Madrid shirt over the following 16 years and is widely regarded as one of the greatest central defenders of his generation.

The former Spain international won 22 major honours at the Santiago Bernabeu, making him the second-most decorated player in Madrid’s history.

He also scored 101 goals for the club, including a 93rd-minute equaliser in the 2014 Champions League final when Real beat rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 after extra time to win their 10th European Cup.

