Ranking every Premier League club by their wage bill in 2025-26

Premier League champions Liverpool have a lower annual wage bill than Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea according to industry estimates.

It’s believed that Arne Slot’s Reds squad are paid somewhere in the region of £155million a year – some way off Manchester City’s estimated £230million annual wage spend.

Liverpool finished 14 places higher than Manchester United last season, doubling their arch rivals’ points tally, but they go into the new campaign spending roughly £20million less on wages per year. It’s fair to say they’re getting more bang for their buck in terms of wage outlay.

Read the article at Planet Football.