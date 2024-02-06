Ranking the Premier League clubs by their transfer net spend in 2024: Surprise team beat Tottenham to top spot

Morgan Rogers, Radu Dragusin and Adam Wharton all moved clubs in the January transfer window.

A lot of Premier League clubs tightened the purse strings in January 2024 – but which team has spent the most and who has made a profit?

English top-flight clubs spent just €121.32million in the January transfer window, which is the lowest spend in a non-Covid season since January 2012.

Using stats from transfermarkt, we’ve ranked the 20 current Premier League clubs by their net spend in 2024.

Note: The list also stipulates deals on an initial fee basis, not those with add-ons taken into account.

20. West Ham United – €15.66m profit

Most expensive signing of 2024: N/A

Biggest sale of 2024: Pablo Fornals (€8m)

West Ham trimmed their squad in the January transfer window as Pablo Fornals joined Real Betis in an €8million deal and Said Benrahma completed a loan move to Lyon.

Benrahma’s loan move will cost Lyon an initial €6million and they could pay a further €14million to make him a permanent member of their squad in the summer.

David Moyes’ side also sold Conor Coventry to Charlton Athletic for €1.16million and received a €500k loan fee for Thilo Kehrer, who is spending the second half of the season at Monaco.

But West Ham didn’t spend any of that money in the January transfer window as Danish side Nordsjaelland rejected their €18million bid for Ibrahim Osman.

The Hammers did make one addition to their squad, signing Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City on a six-month loan deal.

19. Nottingham Forest – €7.8m profit

Most expensive signing of 2024: Matz Sels (€8m)

Biggest sale of 2024: Orel Mangala (€11.7m loan fee)

Having been charged for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules (PSR), Nottingham Forest focused on outgoings rather than incomings in the January window.

Orel Mangala joined Lyon, who paid a €11.7million loan fee for the midfielder. The deal also includes the option to make the move permanent for €17.5million at the end of the campaign.

Gustavo Scarpa returned to his native Brazil and joined Atlético Mineiro in a €5million deal and Serge Aurier was sold to Galatasaray for €100k.

Forest still made some signings in January as Giovanni Reyna and Rodrigo Ribeiro both arrived on loan and they secured a permanent move for goalkeeper Matz Sels.

18. Fulham – €600k profit

Most expensive signing of 2024: N/A

Biggest sale of 2024: Carlos Vinicius (€600k loan fee)

17= Arsenal – €0

Most expensive signing of 2024: N/A

Biggest sale of 2024: N/A

17= Bournemouth – €0

Most expensive signing of 2024: N/A

Biggest sale of 2024: N/A

While Bournemouth didn’t spend any money in the January transfer window, they did sign Enes Unal on loan from Getafe on deadline day.

The Cherries hold a €16.5million option to buy the striker as part of the deal, which will become an obligation if certain conditions are met.

17= Burnley – €0

Most expensive signing of 2024: N/A

Biggest sale of 2024: N/A

17= Everton – €0

Most expensive signing of 2024: N/A

Biggest sale of 2024: N/A

17= Chelsea – €0

Most expensive signing of 2024: N/A

Biggest sale of 2024: N/A

Chelsea’s spending under the stewardship of Todd Boehly has been well-documented and they finished top of this ranking in 2023.

But Mauricio Pochettino’s side didn’t spend a single penny in January 2024 and they had a surprisingly quiet transfer window.

While they were willing to listen to offers for Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja and Ian Maatsen, they didn’t make any money through player sales.

17= Liverpool – €0

Most expensive signing of 2024: N/A

Biggest sale of 2024: N/A

17= Newcastle United – €0

Most expensive signing of 2024: N/A

Biggest sale of 2024: N/A

17= Manchester United – €0

Most expensive signing of 2024: N/A

Biggest sale of 2024: N/A

United wanted to bolster their attacking options in the January transfer window but they didn’t spend any money due to Financial Fair Play concerns.

“It is not a secret – I wanted a striker, and because of the injury to [Anthony] Martial, we don’t really have the back-up,” Erik ten Hag said. “It was not possible because we have to meet the FFP rules.”

They did allow several players to leave on loan, including Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek, Hannibal Mejbri, Facundo Pellistri, Alvaro Fernandez and Dan Gore.

17= Wolves – €0

Most expensive signing of 2024: N/A

Biggest sale of 2024: N/A

8. Sheffield United – €2.5m

Most expensive signing of 2024: Ivo Grbic (€2.5m)

Biggest sale of 2024: N/A

7. Luton Town – €3.17m

Most expensive signing of 2024: Daiki Hashioka (€2m)

Biggest sale of 2024: N/A

6. Brentford – €7.5m

Most expensive signing of 2024: Yunus Emre Konak (€4.5m)

Biggest sale of 2024: N/A

Brentford agreed to fork out €30million for Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa, but the deal collapsed after issues emerged with his medical.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Brentford could reignite their interest in the 18-year-old in the summer transfer window.

The Bees still made three signings in January, bringing in Sergio Reguilon on loan before buying Yunus Emre Konak and Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson.

5. Manchester City – €10.2m

Most expensive signing of 2024: Claudio Echeverri (€14.5m)

Biggest sale of 2024: Nahuel Ferraresi (€4.3m)

4. Brighton – €12.15m

Most expensive signing of 2024: Valentin Barco (€9.15m)

Biggest sale of 2024: N/A

3. Aston Villa – €18.4m

Most expensive signing of 2024: Morgan Rogers (€9.4m)

Biggest sale of 2024: N/A

2. Tottenham – €25m

Most expensive signing of 2024: Radu Dragusin (€25m)

Biggest sale of 2024: N/A

Tottenham fought off competition from Bayern Munich and bought Radu Dragusin from Genoa in a €25million deal, making him the most expensive Premier League signing in the January window.

They also signed Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig and the deal includes an option to buy, which is believed to be in the region of €15-20million.

1. Crystal Palace – €29.1m

Most expensive signing of 2024: Adam Wharton (€21.1m)

Biggest sale of 2024: N/A

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Roy Hodgson’s future, Crystal Palace are currently the biggest-spending Premier League side in 2024.

The Eagles bought Daniel Munoz from Genk in an €8million deal, while former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton was signed on transfer deadline day for €21.2million.

But they could receive a lot of money in the summer as Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen and Cheick Doucoure have all been linked with moves away from Selhurst Park.

