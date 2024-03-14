Ranking the 10 best goals Cristiano Ronaldo has scored, incl Man Utd free-kicks, Real Madrid bicycle

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored some brilliant goals for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored an astonishing 750 club goals in his career – and TEAMtalk have ranked the top 10.

Ronaldo came through the ranks at Sporting CP before going from strength to strength at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

The 39-year-old is now playing for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr and reached his latest landmark when he scored a penalty against Al Ain in the AFC Champions League.

We’ve ranked the 10 best goals of his club career, not including any of his Portugal goals at international level.

10. Liverpool – October 2014

It took Ronaldo six separate attempts to score his first goal at Anfield – but it was well worth the wait.

The Portugal international travelled to Merseyside for Real Madrid’s Champions League group-stage game against Liverpool in the 2014/15 season.

He played a quick one-two with James Rodriguez in the 23rd minute before firing past Simon Mignolet with a brilliant strike on the half-volley.

Madrid went on to seal a 3-0 win and the Anfield crowd applauded the former Manchester United forward off the pitch when he was replaced in the 75th minute.

9. Valencia – May 2014

With Real Madrid trailing 2-1 in a La Liga match against Valencia in May 2014, Ronaldo rescued a point with a sublime piece of improvisation.

Angel Di Maria played a low ball into the box in the 92nd minute but it was slightly behind the forward, who had to react quickly.

He stuck out his right boot and beat goalkeeper Diego Alves with an outrageous back-heeled effort from just outside the six-yard box.

𝗦𝗶𝘅 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗴𝗼 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆 🗓 #onthisdayPA 2014 Cristiano Ronaldo’s outrageous finish earns Real Madrid a point against Valencia pic.twitter.com/91LzOn8UMy — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) May 4, 2020

8. Arsenal – May 2009

Ronaldo booked Manchester United’s place in the 2009 Champions League final after registering two goals and an assist against Arsenal in the semi-final second leg.

His second strike at the Emirates was an amazing counter-attacking goal and it could have easily been on this list, but we’ve picked his long-range free-kick.

“It’s too far for Ronaldo to think about it,” commentator Clive Tyldesley famously said as the forward stood over the ball.

But the Portugal international made him look rather foolish by producing a powerful strike that beat Manuel Almunia at his near post.

One of Cristiano Ronaldo's greatest goals ever? 🤩 His free-kick against Arsenal was just outrageous 😳👏 Sir Alex Ferguson's reaction says it all… pic.twitter.com/GICJYpjcoA — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 5, 2019

7. Espanyol – January 2016

Ronaldo scored a perfect hat-trick – one right-footed goal, one left-footed goal and one header – in Real Madrid’s 6-0 win over Espanyol in January 2016.

His second goal was the main talking point after the game as he rolled back the years and showcased his impressive footwork.

The forward latched on to a loose ball and executed a couple of ‘Ronaldo chops’ on the edge of the area, sending three defenders the wrong way.

He then unleashed a fierce drive from the edge of the area with his ‘weaker’ left foot and the ball flew past the Espanyol goalkeeper.

ON THIS DAY IN 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo scored this incredible goal against Espanyol 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d2s9fRTXHc — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) January 31, 2024

6. Sampdoria – December 2019

Ronaldo displayed his extraordinary athleticism during Juventus’ 2-1 win over Sampdoria in December 2019.

After Alex Sandro put a cross into the box, the No.7 jumped 71 centimetres off the ground and reached a height of 2.56 meters.

He remained suspended in the air for 1.5 seconds before powering a brilliant header past Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero.

“Ronaldo did something that you see in the NBA; he was up in the air for an hour and a half,” said the Sampdoria coach, Claudio Ranieri. “There’s nothing you can say about it, you can only congratulate him and move on.”

5. Barcelona – August 2017

Ronaldo scored 18 goals in El Clasico fixtures against Barcelona and his strike in the first leg of the 2017 Spanish Super Cup final was the pick of the bunch.

He came on as a second-half substitute at Camp Nou and restored Madrid’s lead in the 79th minute following an incisive counter-attack.

The Portugal international combined with Isco before taking on Gerard Pique on the edge of the box and firing a 20-yard effort into the top corner.

He then went on to copy the famous Lionel Messi celebration by taking off his shirt and holding it up to the home crowd.

ON THIS DAY IN 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo scored an absolute cracker against Barcelona in the Super Cup Final. Silenced the Camp Nou and showed Messi how to celebrate properly.pic.twitter.com/Qb6tIxkBFA — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) August 13, 2022

4. Osasuna – March 2012

Ronaldo won his first La Liga title in 2011/12 and scored 45 league goals over the season, including a brace in a 5-1 win over Osasuna.

While an element of luck surrounded his second goal at El Sadar, his first strike was arguably his best-ever goal in La Liga.

The forward picked up the ball midway through Osasuna’s half and the defenders started to back off, but that proved to be a huge mistake.

He took a couple of touches before lashing a phenomenal 35-yard effort past the Osasuna goalkeeper. The power behind the shot was incredible and Ronaldo even pointed to his thigh muscle during the celebration.

ON THIS DAY IN 2012: Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals and provided two assists against Osasuna. First goal is one of the best goals ever.pic.twitter.com/xPnBVeTVHw — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) March 31, 2023

3. Portsmouth – January 2008

Ronaldo scored 103 Premier League goals during his two stints at United, but his iconic strike against Portsmouth sticks out above all others.

United’s No.7 hit a knuckleball shot that cleared the wall and dipped into the top right-hand corner of the net, leaving David James rooted to the spot.

“There is no goalkeeper in the world who could have saved that,” Sir Alex Ferguson said after United’s 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

“We’ve had some good free-kick takers here – Ryan Giggs, Eric Cantona, David Beckham – but Cristiano’s record is phenomenal and that’s probably one of the best free-kicks I’ve ever seen.”

On this day in 2008, Cristiano Ronaldo scored this free-kick vs. Portsmouth. Iconic 🎯 (via @ManUtd)pic.twitter.com/J0dzU9y5SV — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 30, 2022

2. Porto – April 2009

Having played for Sporting CP, Ronaldo received a hostile reception at Estadio do Dragao during United’s Champions League quarter-final against Porto in 2009.

But he silenced the home crowd in the sixth minute of the tie by picking up the ball in midfield and unleashing an incredible long-range strike.

The ludicrous shot – which was clocked at a speed of 64.2mph – flew past the Porto goalkeeper and United booked their place in the semi-finals.

Just months later, FIFA created the Puskas Award for the best goal in the world and Ronaldo’s effort against Porto claimed the inaugural prize.

The last time Cristiano Ronaldo faced Porto, he went on to win the first ever Puskas award for this rocket 🚀 (via @ChampionsLeague)pic.twitter.com/z203kASe17 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 16, 2021

1. Juventus – April 2018

During Ronaldo’s final season at Real Madrid, he travelled to Turin for a Champions League quarter-final first leg against Juventus.

The Portugal international scored inside the opening three minutes and then doubled Madrid’s lead with a sensational overhead kick.

He was given a standing ovation by the Juventus fans inside the Allianz stadium and Zinedine Zidane was left shaking his head in disbelief.

“It was spectacular, I jumped very high and it’s a goal that will live long in the memory,” Ronaldo said after the game. “It’s probably my best goal.

“As many people have said, I’ve been looking to do it for a while, but it depends on the circumstances of the game.

“It just came to me and I decided to give it a go. Sometimes it doesn’t come off, but you always have to try. Today I tried and it went in. A great goal!”

OH. MY. WORD! 😱 Cristiano Ronaldo with an outrageous overhead kick! Insane! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/PYtT0uRTQ9 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 3, 2018

