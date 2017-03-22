Ranocchia: ‘I haven’t seen the sun for six weeks and I miss pasta’

Hull City defender Andrea Ranocchia has admitted he is finding it hard to adapt to life in England.

The 29-year-old joined the Tigers in January on loan for the rest of the season from Inter Milan and has made six starts under new boss Marco Silva.

Although his performances have been impressive, the Italian has admitted he has encountered a few issues while adjusting to English lfie.

“I do struggle with the language and driving on the wrong side of the road was a problem – on the first day alone I went into the wrong way down two crossings,” Ranocchia told GianlucaDiMarzio.com.

“I’ve already scraped the rims on my car wheels on the pavements!

“I’ve been here for a month and a half, but I am yet to see the sun. It rains practically every day. I really miss pasta, too.

“The first day I arrived in the locker room, they forced me to stand on a chair and sing a song. I had no idea what to sing, so I started with the Italian national anthem!”

It may be a vastly different culture, but Ranocchia admitted this is all part of the challenge, and it is one he is embracing as a step in his career.

“I chose to challenge myself by accepting the proposal from Hull City, also to try for a return to the national team, but at this moment I am above all focused on living this experience to the max,” added Ranocchia.

“Marco Silva called me to propose a project that I immediately liked, plus many of my Inter teammates spoke well of the Premier League. I can now say they were right. It is fun, although there are hardly any tactics at work here. It’s mainly instinct and physical strength.”