Varane deadline set amid details of Man Utd salary offer superior to Madrid’s

Raphael Varane remains keen on signing for Manchester United this summer and reportedly hopes to make the move within two weeks.

United have had a long-standing interest in Varane and this summer seems to be the one in which they will make their move. The centre-back has been identified as an ideal partner for Harry Maguire to guarantee a leap in quality in defence. He would bring plenty of experience and quality to that department.

There have been plenty of positive claims about United’s pursuit of the France international. For example, it has been stated that he wants to join the club and that Real Madrid, his current club, are already looking for replacements.

However, things took a twist when it emerged that Real president Florentino Perez apparently wants to thwart United by raising Varane’s asking price higher than expected.

Only one year remains on his contract at the Bernabeu, so United will not want to pay over the odds. However, fresh optimism has now emerged over their chances of signing him.

According to ABC, Varane has reached a “pre-agreement” over personal terms. United are willing to offer him €12m per season for a five-year contract.

Madrid, meanwhile, are only willing to give him a four-year contract, worth €7m per season. Varane is not happy with that, as they will be paying new recruit David Alaba the €12m salary that he wants to match.

Hence, a move to Man Utd seems to be his preferred solution. He is now just waiting for the two clubs to find a middle-ground over his valuation.

Los Blancos are still holding out for somewhere between €55m and €60m, whereas United’s latest offer went up to €45m.

If no agreement can be found, Varane may perform a U-turn by accepting Madrid’s contract offer. However, he wants the situation to be sorted out within the next two weeks.

In an ideal situation, he would not return to the Spanish capital to begin pre-season training. Instead, he hopes to endure a whole pre-season at Carrington.

For now, though, his contract stipulates that he will be returning to Real.

Varane sent warning about choosing United

Recently, the 2018 World Cup winner was warned against choosing Man Utd as his next club.

Frank Leboeuf told ESPN FC: “We know the history of Man Utd but we are talking about the past.

“They finished in second place in the league but I’m not sure it’s a goal for everyone to go to Manchester United now unless they have three or four new signings coming in as well so they can challenge Manchester City and Liverpool next season.

“I don’t know what Raphael Varane’s goal is but I’d have some questions before going to Manchester United.”

