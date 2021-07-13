Surprise twists as Man Utd told when they can sign Varane despite rival bid

Raphael Varane could make Manchester United wait a year to secure his signature, according to reports – but there are also claims elsewhere of a move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Varane has long been admired by Man Utd and it seems they are now ready to make a move. The 2018 World Cup winner is entering the final year of his contract with Real Madrid. If there is no progress over a renewal, they may have to sell him. United would gladly take him as they look for a partner for Harry Maguire at centre-back.

The transfer fee may be the only problem, as Real do not want to let him go on the cheap. But if he does not renew his deal, receiving some transfer fee would be better than nothing in a year’s time.

According to the latest updates, though, United may well have to wait another year before they can sign Varane.

Marca claim that Varane would have “no problem” staying for one last season in Madrid to see out his contract there. Then, he could accept United’s offer 12 months down the line.

That could be good news and bad news for the Red Devils. While they would get a high-quality player for free, they would also have to consider whether they need a stop-gap solution for the season ahead.

Furthermore, there is still a risk that if United wait any longer, Varane could extend his deal with Madrid. But first, he wants guarantees over their sporting project and a wage rise to a €12m salary.

United are able to meet those demands, according to Mundo Deportivo, who name them as the leading contenders to sign him. A discrepancy remains over what his transfer value should be.

If Los Blancos are unable to convince him to stay, they will look to sell for between €50m and €60m – a fee that United are not yet willing to meet.

PSG make their move for Varane

Nor would Paris Saint-Germain be willing to pay that much, but according to one journalist, they have made a move.

PSG have always seemed like United’s main rival in the race for Varane. But the concept of them bidding became less realistic when they signed his teammate Sergio Ramos on a free transfer recently.

What’s more, there were then claims that Varane would prefer to join Man Utd anyway.

But according to Calcio In Pillole journalist Ekrem Konur, PSG are ready to submit a €40m move to take the former Lens man back to Ligue 1.

They are already well stocked in defence, so it seems somewhat surprising, but it may be a wake-up call to United to speed up their pursuit.

