Raphael Varane makes huge decision on Man Utd future amid Bayern Munich, Saudi links

Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane has reportedly decided to remain at Old Trafford despite being linked with a move elsewhere.

The Red Devils are going through a turbulent time at the moment, with one recent report claiming Erik ten Hag has ‘lost the support of 50% of the dressing room.’

A number of players are being linked with moves away from Man Utd in January, with Varane being targeted by European giants Bayern Munich and several Saudi clubs.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Man Utd would be ‘tempted’ to accept a £35m bid for Varane in January – who they signed from Real Madrid for £41m in 2021.

The 30-year-old has started just four games in the Premier League this season after falling behind the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order.

Despite the links with Bayern Munich, it now seems that Varane is determined to stay and fight for his place at Man Utd.

Varane decides against Man Utd exit

According to the Manchester Evening News, Varane’s preference is to remain with Man Utd until the end of the season.

It’s claimed that the France international has ‘no desire to swap clubs at this stage of his career’ and ‘will not do so unless he is told he has no future in Ten Hag’s squad.’

It is somewhat of a surprise to see Varane, who has a magnitude of experience at the very highest level, not afforded more opportunities in a struggling Man Utd defence.

Even with Lisandro Martinez sidelined for the foreseeable future, Ten Hag seems to prefer a duo of Maguire and Lindelof, while Luke Shaw was used as a centre-back in Man Utd’s last game against Newcastle.

Ten Hag is in the market for a new centre-back in January, too. Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice is thought to be the manager’s main target, with the Red Devils willing to splash out around £42.8m on him.

It will be interesting to see if Varane changes his tune should the Red Devils sign a new top quality centre-back like Todibo.

At things stand, though, everything now points towards the former Real Madrid star remaining at Old Trafford until at least next summer.

