Raphael Varane to Man Utd agreed as two factors twist Real Madrid arm

Manchester United will sign Raphael Varane later this month after two reports in Spain claimed his transfer is now all-but agreed.

With the official confirmation of Jadon Sancho’s transfer imminent, Manchester United have turned their attention to revamping their defence. Harry Maguire once again showed why he commanded such a lofty transfer fee when excelling at Euro 2020. That was despite entering the tournament battling for fitness after a late season ankle injury.

But to truly compete with Man City for the Premier League title, the commonly held belief is that an upgrade on Victor Lindelof must be signed.

A number of big names have been linked with Jules Kounde and Pau Torres among those United have been chasing.

However, Varane is a ‘tier one’ defender and his signing would be seen as a real coup for United.

And with 12 months remaining on his current deal, hopes are high a move can be made.

Carlo Ancelotti was previously reported to be resigned to losing his star centre half. That would double the Italian’s pain after Sergio Ramos recently left for PSG.

However, the transfer saga has crawled along at a slow pace thus far. As per Sky Sports, that is by United’s design.

Now two outlets in Spain claim Varane will make the move to Old Trafford this summer.

Firstly, radio programme El Transistor on Onda Cero have tweeted: ‘Varane is going to Manchester United.

‘He is not working on renewing [with Real].

‘The agency that represents the Frenchman is in negotiations with the United.

‘The offer from United will arrive in the next days.’

United inch closer to landing Varane Manchester United look set to sign Real Madrid's Raphael Varane for £50million after the Frenchman reportedly agreed terms with the Old Trafford outfit.

That’s a theory backed by Mundo Deportivo, who claim on Thursday morning that Real are resigned to losing Varane.

‘It seems, the option of renewal is almost ruled out,’ Mundo says.

‘This is where Manchester United comes in, a club that Varane has among his priorities and offers €50million [£43m] in the knowledge that, in due course, the Frenchman will be free.

‘However, Real Madrid are asking for more, about €70m [£60m], to recover the investment of all these years in the centre-back.

‘Los Blancos are studying the market and the names are varied: Kounde and Pau Torres appear as present-future options and others such as Laporte or Koulibaly offer a more present role.’

Mundo adds that United are ready to offer €45m (£39m), while Real’s bottom line is €50m (£42.7m). This means the two clubs are currently just £3.7m apart.

Real to sell Varane for two reasons

A decade on from almost signing Varane in 2011, it seems United will finally land their man.

Now The Athletic say there two factors from the Real Madrid point of view over why they have decided to sell now.

Firstly, the club is desperate to avoid the scenario of this summer that saw them lose Sergio Ramos on a free. As a younger man, Real would rather get €50m in the bank now – and save on his wages – than lose him for nothing next summer.

Secondly, Real Madrid’s moneymen are painfully aware about the rebuilding work to the Bernabeu. Currently estimates say this will cost £693.3million – meaning they do have to be more prudent in the transfer market.

Furthermore, with the pandemic itself also eating into their revenues, Real have missed out on millions on match days.

Varane is seen as a saleable asset and, while he’s a player they will miss, they have been left with little option but to sell for the maximum price.

