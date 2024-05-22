Raphael Varane offered controversial Euro giant move after Man Utd exit; crazy second option faces ruin

Departing Manchester United star Raphael Varane could reportedly join Atletico Madrid this summer, despite his ties with rivals Real Madrid, while a shock alternative move looks set to fail.

Since swapping Real Madrid for Man Utd in August 2021, Varane has made 94 appearances for the Red Devils and helped them win last season’s League Cup. When fit, the centre-back has justified his £41million price tag, but the trouble for Man Utd is that he has often been out injured.

Varane has been limited to 31 outings this campaign as a result of injuries and illness. He has been joined by other defenders such as Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire in the treatment room, which has shown Man Utd they must land defensive reinforcements in the summer.

To make room for the new defenders that will join, Man Utd have decided against extending Varane’s contract and will allow him to leave the club as a free agent this summer.

According to reports in Spain, Varane has emerged as a surprise target for Atleti.

Diego Simeone is on the hunt for players to strengthen his backline and believes Varane to be a perfect fit due to his vast experience and winning attitude.

Simeone must feel he can keep Varane fit and that the Frenchman can eventually turn into a crucial player for Atleti.

Due to Varane’s history with rivals Real Madrid, he already knows the language and the city of Madrid well. Those factors would help him to bed in quickly at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Man Utd transfers: Raphael Varane to Atletico Madrid?!

However, it would be a huge shock if Varane went through with this prospective move to Atleti.

He is a hero at Madrid, having helped Los Blancos win a plethora of trophies including four Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles during his 10-year spell with the club.

Atleti think the offer of Champions League football will be enough to convince Varane on the switch, but it is very likely he would not want to anger Madrid fans by starring for their rivals.

Varane does have several other opportunities on the table as he looks to finalise his future. The defender has incredibly emerged as a target for Mexican side Club Tigres, but he is poised to reject their ambitious advances.

Lens hope to reunite with Varane after he first left the club in summer 2011. Although, Lens will struggle to match the salary offers of MLS and Saudi clubs.

