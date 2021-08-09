Manchester United will formally complete the signing of Raphael Varane in the next few days after the defender broke his silence on the long delay surrounding the official announcement.

A deal to sign the World Cup winner was announced as far back as July 27 after an agreement, worth around £35m, was struck with Real Madrid. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had indictaed that Varane could be signed in time to make his debut in the Premier League opener with Leeds.

The United manager was also clearly excited about the qualities Varane would bring to his backline.

Having made bolstering his defence a key priority for this summer’s transfer window, the arrival of Varane is a big statement.

“We have already significantly strengthened our squad for the 2021-22 campaign with returning players and the signings of Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho. The impending arrival of Raphael Varane will bring another new dimension to our collective approach,” Solskjaer said.

However, with time ticking away, the chances of Varane making his debut against Marcelo Bielsa’s side are looking slim.

That has led to some supporters questioning when the deal will go through. Others have even speculated an unexpected hitch could prevent his signing getting over the line.

Varane must complete a spell of quarantine before the deal gets the green light.

And now the defender, posting to his near 16 million followers on Instagram, uploaded a video of himself juggling a ball in a garden.

It’s not known whether Varane has found a home in Manchester or whether he’s being housed in a club-owned property.

Indeed, the location of the video was tagged ‘Manchester, United Kingdom’. The defender meanwhile posted the video with the caption ’Quarantine practice!’ indicating the move remains very much in place.

Varane is currently self-isolating due to the Government’s overseas travel regulations regarding coronavirus.

But as soon as his period in isolation is over, the 28-year-old will be unveiled as a Manchester United player.

Solskjaer gives insight into Varane transfer

The move could well complete Manchester United’s transfer activities for the month. However, with three weeks still to go there remains time for the Red Devils to further add to their squad.

Solskjaer still wants to bring in Kieran Trippier, though a surprise Premier League rival could usurp them in the race.

Varane, however, remains the priority.

To that end, Solskjaer expects an announcement in due course.

“[It’s] paperwork now, you know, with Brexit and all that,” Solskjaer said via the Manchester Evening News. “I was going to say malarkey but I don’t want to go into politics!

“It’s cost us a few days, with the visa, but he’s been looking after himself.

“Of course, we’ve got his medical first. Hopefully that’s going to be done soon.”

