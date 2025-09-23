Raphinha and his family at the Ballon d'Or awards and, inset, winner Ousmane Dembele

Leeds supporters all feel their former star man Raphinha was harshly treated finishing in fifth place in the Ballon d’Or awards on Monday night, arguing “bias” and feeling frustrated at seeing their former side denied another potential wedge of cash as part of the Brazilian’s transfer to Barcelona in 2022.

The 69th ceremony to crown the world’s best player was held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday night, with PSG superstar Ousmane Dembele taking home the prize after a sublime season for PSG that culminated in them winning the Champions League.

Had fate transpired differently, it could have been Raphinha on top of the podium – and winning the award would also have netted former side Leeds a hefty wedge of cash in the process as part of the agreement that brought him to the Nou Camp in a £55m deal.

As it goes, while Leeds fans all felt Dembele was a deserved winner, they were left frustrated and bewildered by seeing their former favourite only managing a distant fifth, despite the breathtaking numbers he put up for Barcelona across last season.

Taking to X, Leeds fans were quick to voice their shock at the Brazilian’s failure to finish higher than fifth in the voting – while also expressing shock at Lamine Yamal’s placing in second above his teammate.

“It was always gonna be Dembele after they won the CL, but the idea that Yamal had a better season than Raphinha is just hype. Raphinha should have been comfortably 2nd,” one fan explained.

A second agreed, saying:” I feel Dembele, yes, had more silverware, but fifth for Raphinha and his team with fewer goal involvements gets 2nd… Rapha should’ve had 2nd or 3rd at least…. Romano threw up the Lamal votes with his obsession with him.”

“He wasn’t robbed, but I’d have preferred he won. Vitinha in third was also a surprise,” another argued.

After another claimed fifth was a “farce”, another explained: “UCL is a huge weight on the vote, and Raph/Lamal didn’t win it. PSG also went to the final in the CWC as well.”

MORE ON THE BALLON D’OR ➡️ Virgil van Dijk ‘DISGRACE’ has all Liverpool fans raging – ‘football’s lowest moment’

Leeds ‘denied’ Raphinha payment after Ballon d’Or miss

A fourth suggested his own top three, adding: “Salah, Raphinha and Dembele should have been top 3. Could argue in any order. For me, it would have been Salah, Raph, and Dembele.”

One supporter agreed with that, adding: “Fifth and fourth for him and Mo Salah felt harsh to me, especially considering they were both favourites for a while!”

Another fan feels the Ballon d’Or award doesn’t carry as much weight as it once did and suggested bias had impacted recent award winners.

“I don’t rate the award, it hasn’t gone to the most deserving most years. It’s just a bunch of biased French journalists. Messi’s win while at PSG says it all for me!”

For Leeds United, though, the failure of Raphinha to win the award denies them an additional payment on the £58m package that took the player to the Nou Camp in summer 2022.

That payment is understood to have secured Leeds a guaranteed £55m, with a further £3m made up of add-ons and bonuses – not much in the grand scheme of things.

While unconfirmed, it’s been reported on multiple occasions that one of those bonus payments would have seen the Whites net an additional fee had Raphinha taken home the Ballon d’Or prize.

It’s important to state, however, that sources have been unable to uncover whether that clause actually exists in the Brazilian’s contract.

After a season in which he managed 59 goal contributions (34 scored, 25 assists) in 57 appearances for Barcelona, a fifth-place finish certainly looks harsh in the circumstances.

Latest Leeds news: Farke sack claims hit end point; Inter eye unwanted star

Confirmation from a pundit that Leeds United have absolutely zero plans to sack Daniel Farke should really not come as any surprise, amid a somewhat laughable U-turn, and with the German coach told performances are deserving of being higher in the table.

Elsewhere, a player deemed no longer good enough for Leeds United is on the radar of Inter Milan ahead of a possible eye-catching move next summer, according to the Italian media.

And finally, Farke has sent a firm message to reported Tottenham Hotspur target, Harry Gray, over his future and having explained why his development is best served by remaining at Elland Road.

Ballon d’Or awards 2025 – how the top 30 all finished