Hansi Flick will likely have to sell Barcelona star Raphinha

Barcelona are entering into a new era under manager Hansi Flick and once again, player sales will be required to fund their transfer business.

The Catalans’ financial challenges are ongoing and several first-teamers will have to be offloaded and one who has been heavily linked with a departure is Raphinha.

The Brazilian international joined Barcelona on a £55m deal from Leeds United in 2022 and has gone through periods of mixed form in LaLiga.

Raphinha made 37 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring 10 goals and making 13 assists in the process.

Barcelona must make significant sales if they are to generate the required funds for Flick to bring in his own players.

According to reports from Spain, ‘discussions’ have already been held regarding the potential sale of Raphinha – who is a target for clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The good news for Barca is that they should be able to command a mammoth fee from the Gulf State this summer.

Other players such as Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Andreas Christensen have been heavily linked with moves away from the Camp Nou, too.

Saudi club prepare huge offer for Barcelona star

Spanish outlet MD claim that one unnamed club in Saudi Arabia is willing to spend ‘at least €100m (£85.2m) on Raphinha this summer.

This would represent a profit of roughly £30m on the ex-Leeds star and give Flick and his new team some wiggle room in the transfer market.

The issue, though, is that as things stand, Raphinha has no interest in moving to Saudi. Clubs from the region will no doubt do all they can to convince him to make the switch, however.

The Brazilian could become the latest big name to move to the Middle East, following the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Neymar and others.

Raphinha currently earns just under £200,000 per week with Barcelona, per reports, and his Saudi suitors would no doubt offer to increase that.

Meanwhile, clubs from the Premier League are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old’s situation.

Tottenham and Newcastle have both been linked with Raphinha in recent weeks, but they would struggle to match the pending €100m bid.

The English duo may get their opportunity to sign Raphinha if he does reject a move to Saudi, so he is certainly a player for their fans to keep an eye on.

