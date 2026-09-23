Tottenham miss out as world-class Barcelona star reaches multi-year contract agreement – Exclusive

Tottenham are set to miss out on Barcelona star Raphinha

Raphinha has committed his future to Barcelona by agreeing to a new four-year deal, despite interest from all of England’s Big Six, most notably Tottenham, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed that Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have all checked on the Brazilian this year, dating back to January, with Spurs showing the strongest interest during the summer.

However, Raphinha has always wanted to remain at Barcelona, and we understand that both Premier League and Saudi Arabian suitors were told he was not looking to leave.

The 29-year-old has been outstanding since joining Barcelona from Leeds United for around £50million in 2022, and his form has only strengthened the club’s desire to secure his future.

Raphinha had two years remaining on his previous contract and held talks over a possible move to Saudi Arabia during the summer, but ultimately decided to stay in Catalonia.

Hansi Flick made it clear to Barcelona’s hierarchy that a new deal for Raphinha should be a priority, with the German coach hugely impressed by the Brazilian’s performances.

Raphinha has made a sensational start to the new season, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists, while also thriving after being given a more central role.

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Raphinha’s relationship with sporting director Deco has also helped Barcelona secure his future. Deco was his former agent and the pair have remained extremely close since the Brazilian arrived at the Nou Camp.

“I don’t have any agent. I negotiated my contract alongside my wife and directly with Deco because I trust him completely. He is like a family member to me,” Raphinha previously said.

“I don’t need an agent to deal with family. Deco and Barcelona are my family, and that’s all I need.”

We understand Tottenham pushed hardest of the English clubs during the summer, but Spurs were told that Raphinha wanted to remain at Barcelona.

The same message was given to the other Premier League clubs who explored his situation, with all six of the Big Six assessing their attacking options at some point this year.

That included Arsenal, who had previously tried to sign Raphinha before he joined Barcelona, while Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea also held conversations about his situation since January.

However, those discussions were brief and never developed into serious negotiations, with Raphinha’s desire to remain at Barcelona making a move difficult from the outset.

Those approaches have now been shut down for good, with Raphinha agreeing a new four-year contract that will keep him at Barcelona until 2030.

The Brazilian’s outstanding form has only cemented his importance to Flick, with his new central role giving Barcelona another major attacking threat.

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