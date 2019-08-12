Marcelo Bielsa admits he has been pleased with Leeds’ performances so far this season after claiming his side looked stronger in defence and attack in their first two matches.

United start the season as favourites to win promotion to the Premier League and underlined that tag with two dominant displays, as first Bristol City were dispatched before an unfortunate set of events saw Nottingham Forest escape with a point on Saturday.

However, Bielsa is happy with what he has seen from his men so far as he faced the media ahead of Tuesday’s trip to face Salford in the League Cup.

“We were better than the two opponents that we faced,” Bielsa said.

“In the first game that we played we made less difference than in the previous game.

“At Bristol we were very clear in front of the goal, they were the total opposite to us. On Saturday we missed some opportunities, which was the opposite of the opponent.

“In both games we made differences of the opponent. In the first game we took advantage of the opportunities that we had.

“Opposite of the Forest game, where we had less percentage of everything. In both games we attacked well. The players’ defence was better in the other game.”

Bielsa was then asked how it felt going into another match as big favourites, but in typical style, the Argentine was keeping his feet on the ground.

“In football everything is more balanced right now,” he continued.

“Sometimes in the Premier League you can see the difference in goals between the teams that play and after when you watch some games when they play teams in different leagues, sometimes you can see one team is clearly better than the other team.

“The reason is that sometimes the team that feels weakness at the start of the game. The team that has this label has extra motivation and this reviews the level of gap.

“We know all these teams and our desire is to play the game and win it. We feel we are a better team than them, less before the game because we know that you are not better if you are not ready to show this on the pitch.”

Bielsa on Nketiah

Leeds are expected to ring the chances for Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup first-round match at Salford, with new signing Nketiah expected to be handed his debut.

On his chances of featuring, Bielsa added: “On Friday and Saturday he did evaluations, tests. Yesterday [Sunday] he did real training, same as today. Trained normal.

“I don’t know how many minutes [he will play], but he will be involved.”

Bielsa admitted, however, that the game time the player had with Arsenal means he wasn’t far away from the rest of his group, continuing: “All the minutes that he had in the Arsenal and national teams, we could watch these minutes. Then I have an idea about the skills and capabilities of the player.

“In these two days when we’re working with him it’s very easy to show in training what he’s showing in the games. He’s a complex player because he has a lot of capabilities.”

Nketiah, meanwhile, has explained why he snubbed Bristol City in order to sign for Leeds.

