Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford may not play until the end of October after deciding to have surgery on a shoulder injury.

The 23-year-old had a scan on Tuesday after being hampered by the problem in the latter half of the 2020-21 season. And it was decided that the damage was so bad that resting it would not repair the issue.

United were hoping that the forward could have the operation immediately. However, the surgeon is not available until the end of July, as reported by BBC Sport.

Rashford is expected to be sidelined for around 12 weeks. The news will come as a big blow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for the new season.

At least the arrival of Jadon Sancho will in some way compensate for the absence of Rashford. The Three Lions winger is said to have passed a medical ahead of his move from Borussia Dortmund.

Rashford scored 11 goals in 37 Premier League appearances last season. However, he did not make a significant impact for England at Euro 2020.

He made five appearances for his country in the tournament but only totalled 84 minutes on the pitch.

His tournament was summed up by missing a penalty in the shootout defeat to Italy in Sunday’s final.

That led to subsequent abuse on social media, only for the public to then rally around the Red Devils forward.

Man Utd urged to land Barcelona star

Meanwhile, Man Utd have been urged to push ahead with an approach for an available France forward who has been surprisingly linked with a loan move to Chelsea.

Of the pair, the need for a top class addition in the forward ranks is clearly greater with Chelsea this summer. Man Utd are due to put the finishing touches on the deal to sign Jadon Sancho soon, while Edinson Cavani will occupy the No. 9 spot for at least one more season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, became European champions despite failing to get a consistent tune out of their numerous striking options. But to repeat that success and also compete with Man City for the Premier League, a more clinical hitman may be required.

The Blues have been linked with a plethora of elite targets, including Barcelona and France attacker Antoine Griezmann.

Man Utd were also thought to be in the frame for the 30-year-old who could be a casualty of Barcelona’s financial strife this summer.

Indeed, a recent report from the Daily Express revealed Chelsea were an option via the loan route.

The player was previously stated to prefer a return to former club Atletico Madrid. Though Barcelona’s reluctance to aid their La Liga rivals is an obvious sticking point.

Where Griezmann ends up once the summer concludes, only time will tell. However, confirmation has again been given that he could soon be on the move.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, trusted source Fabrizio Romano said: “He’s [Griezmann’s] one of the players that could be on the market since Barcelona will be ready to sell him if a good opportunity arrives – but no contacts so far.”

Man Utd mustn’t let Griezmann opportunity pass

With the Frenchman seemingly readily available, former Red Devil Luke Chadwick has urged Man Utd to make their move for the player he believes would be the perfect foil for Bruno Fernandes.

“Griezmann is a world class player,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “He’s won the World Cup and been a pivotal part of the team that won that.

“He’s a bit different from a Kane or a Haaland. More of a false nine who gets into those little pockets of space behind the striker or out wide.

“You’d hope that United are in for players like this and that he could be persuaded by someone like Pogba, who’s got a good relationship with him and plays well with him.

“He’s someone who could also be on Bruno Fernandes’ wavelength too, with his movement and ability to score goals.

“If someone like Griezmann comes in and is available you’d hope they’d consider him. He could really add something to the squad.”

