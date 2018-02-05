Rashford future doubt as Mourinho chases new winger for Man Utd

Marcus Rashford could reportedly be forced to consider a move away from Manchester United this summer should Jose Mourinho land one of his key targets this summer.

Sunday’s papers suggested the United boss was in advanced talks over a deal to bring in Ajax star Justin Kluivert from Ajax – in a deal that would cost the club an initial £10million, though further incentives could take his price nearer the £25million mark.

It was suggested Mourinho has known Kluivert since his childhood and has already convinced his father – former Dutch favourite Patrick – that a move to Old Trafford would significantly further the teenager’s career.

The player, however, has done his best to dampen talk of a switch to Old Trafford this summer, by suggesting any transfer would be too soon.

“I have heard the rumours but I haven’t spoken to Mourinho,” said Kluivert. ‘A move to Manchester United wouldn’t make sense, for now.”

Nonetheless, any move for the teenager could have bad consequences for Rashford, who has already fallen down Mourinho’s pecking order in recent weeks.

And the Daily Express reckons the capture of Kluivert would force Rashford to consider a move away from the club, given he already faces being pushed down the pecking order after the arrival of Alexis Sanchez.

The homegrown star is already competing with Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard for a place in the side, so the arrival of another player in that position could seriously push Rashford’s nose out of joint.

The paper reckons the arrival of Kluivert could force Rashford to move back towards a central striking role – but even there he faces another obstacle in the shape of £75million summer signing Romelu Lukaku.

Interestingly, the paper does not cite a possible destination for the player, though the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have all been mentioned as suitors in the past.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.