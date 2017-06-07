Rashford has his say on Man Utd’s Morata signing bid

Marcus Rashford has fully supported Manchester United’s efforts to sign Alvaro Morata, saying “good competition is important for the club to be successful”.

United have seen an opening £52.4m bid for the Real Madrid star rejected, with the European champions said to be holding out for nearer £78million.

The potential arrival of the Spain star, however, could once again limit Rashford’s chances of playing as a central striker for Jose Mourinho’s side, but, as he did with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the 19-year-old is fully supporting any swoop.

“At a big club you are going to attract big players and that’s what we want,” Rashford told Sky Sports News HQ.

“Anyone who can come in and help the club win trophies, which is the ultimate aim, they are the players we want to bring in. Good competition is important if you want to be successful.”

Rashford admits playing with some of the best forward players in the world has helped him improve his own game.

“The way they (Ibrahimovic and Rooney) think, their mentality towards the game, they are the biggest things that I can take from their game,” Rashford added.

“I think with those type of players, whether they are here for the next five years or however long they are here for, you never stop learning from them.”