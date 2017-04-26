Rashford: My mum still shouts at me for playing football indoors

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has admitted that his mother helps him stay grounded in his rise to football fame.

Despite being just a teenager, Rashford has already scored the winner in a Manchester derby, made his England debut, appeared at the European Championships and become a regular fixture in the Red Devils’ squad.

The 19-year-old, however, has revealed that his mother still bears the frustration of him playing football indoors.

“Yeah, and my mum always shouts,” Rashford told the Telegraph, after admitting that he still breaks items in the house.

“But that’s what you do. It’s what you’ve always done. You want to play football all the time. Why change? One hundred percent I view myself as a street footballer.

“We used to play everywhere when I was kid. Parking lots over the road, the number of times we got told to come off the school field when the school wasn’t open.

“If we could we’d still do all those things, but it’s a bit more difficult now. We still go to a quiet field every now and then, though, but the opportunities are a little less.

“Even at home I’m always getting that urge to go out and play football. Playing with my brothers, in the garden, in the house, anywhere.”