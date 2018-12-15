Rashford points to Liverpool’s strength; doesn’t agree with bookies

Marcus Rashford’s sees no reason why Manchester United should not travel to Liverpool tomorrow with confidence.

The young England striker’s form has been one of the bright spots for United of late, despite the team’s stuttering performances.

And he does not see United as outsiders at Anfield, despite the bookies installing United as 6/1 outsiders and the hosts at 4/7 to end their recent poor run against Jose Mourinho’s men.

“We don’t go there as underdogs, I think we go there to win the game, like any game,” Rashford said, who is well aware of Liverpool’s high-intensity game.

“They are a good team, the intensity they play at makes the game difficult, but we have to match that and try to improve it. But I think it is important to focus on us, and see how we can hurt them, and score some goals.”

United suffered a disappointing Champions League loss to Valencia in midweek but their league form has taken a step forward over the past couple of weeks with a draw against Arsenal followed by a 4-1 victory over Fulham.

Rashford said on MUTV: “We have to try to keep up the intensity that we’ve shown in the last couple of games.

“The Christmas period is always busy so consistency is the main thing. The look of the season can change in just this one month, so we need to pick the points up and keep improving.”