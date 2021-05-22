Marcus Rashford refused to rule out a future transfer after naming which two clubs he admires, and revealed what measure he is taking to help better his relationship with his Man Utd teammates.

The Man Utd forward, 23, has risen to prominence both on and off the pitch over the last 18 months. His public campaigning on the issues of homelessness and child poverty drew widespread acclaim, while his continued development on the pitch has seen him crack 20 goals across all competitions in successive seasons.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Despite his prowess, Gary Neville surprisingly declared why the forward may be snubbed for their upcoming Europa League final.

Edinson Cavani’s arrival has pushed Rashford out of the centre-forward position. The Uruguayan recently revealed his reasoning behind penning fresh terms over a one-year extension, though Rashford still remains an integral part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans at Old Trafford.

However, when speaking to the Guardian, Rashford hinted Man Utd may not be in his plans forever.

When asked if he would consider playing elsewhere in Europe, the hitman replied: “I would never say no.”

Expanding on which clubs in particular he admires, Rashford added: “Other than United? I’m a big fan of Real Madrid and Barcelona, because they’ve always had great players and played attractive football.

“Everybody watches Real Madrid and Barcelona.”

Rashford’s personal step to better Man Utd bonds

Rashford’s influence in the Man Utd dressing room continues to grow. Nevertheless, he is forever seeking new ways to enhance his leadership skills and further his bonds with his teammates.

One way to achieve this is by learning foreign languages. As such, Rashford has revealed he plans to learn Italian and Spanish to better communicate with his peers and to adapt easier when playing abroad.

“When I was growing up, learning a language wasn’t deemed important in school,” he added. “There wasn’t that expectation on you.

“Football has given me the opportunity to travel to different countries, and you have certain countries you like and want to learn more about, and learning a language is definitely a part of that.”

READ MORE: Man Utd, Liverpool on alert as Napoli give green light for big overhaul