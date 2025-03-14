Aston Villa forward Marcus Rashford has been named in Thomas Tuchel’s first squad as England manager, with a surprise call-up for a Liverpool defender and two veteran stars in an eye-opening first selection from the German.

Rashford last played for the Three Lions in a friendly against Brazil in March 2024 but has impressed since joining Villa on loan from Manchester United in January, while there also first call-ups for Newcastle defender Dan Burn and Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly.

England start their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup with a double-header at Wembley against Albania and Latvia on Friday 21 and Monday 24 March respectively.

Rashford is yet to score at Villa but has chipped in with four assists so far as he seeks to get his career back on track in the Midlands, having won 60 caps for his country so far.

The 27-year-old fell out of favour with then manager Gareth Southgate following a drop-off in form at Old Trafford and was omitted from the Euro 2024 squad, where England were beaten in the final by Spain.

However, Tuchel is clearly a big fan, having called Rashford a “big threat” and joked he was a “bit annoying” before a clash in 2020 when he was on charge of PSG against United in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Burn has not featured for England at any level but has been a regular and consistent performer for Newcastle. He also gives versatility at centre-back and left-back for a squad that is missing Harry Maguire and John Stones through injury.

Lewis-Skelly, 18, only made his senior competitive debut for Arsenal in September but has emerged as a significant player for the Gunners since

He has primarily been deployed at left-back but can also operate in midfield and has made 25 appearances this season.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Marcus Rashford told painful truths on Man Utd future as Sir Jim Ratcliffe sends Aston Villa message

Notable omissions as Quansah gets the nod

There were some notable omissions from the squad though, as we understand teenage Arsenal winger Ethan Nwaneri was expected to be given the nod given his stunning impact in Mikel Arteta’s side.

There is also no place for Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who has skippered his side to a remarkable third in the Premier League this season.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah will also be hoping to win their first caps for the senior side.

The latter has benefitted from more game time at Anfield due to injuries to Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley, while the absence of Maguire and Stones leaves England short on centre-back options.

It’s time to reveal Thomas Tuchel’s first #ThreeLions squad! 👀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — England (@England) March 14, 2025

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke returned from two months out injured on Sunday, playing the full game in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, and has been included ahead of Aston Villa frontman Ollie Watkins, who is sidelined with an injury suffered in the Champions League.

As well as looking to youth, Tuchel has also recalled a senior figure with Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson in the 26-man squad.

Henderson, 34, made his senior debut for the national side under the last non-English manager – Fabio Capello – in 2010 and last featured against Malta in November 2023.

POLL – Unluckiest to miss out