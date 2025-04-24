The future of Marcus Rashford is up in the air

Why Marcus Rashford won’t be joining Tottenham despite the club potentially being able to satisfy his new number one demand has been revealed, with the request now putting Aston Villa’s deal with Manchester United in serious doubt.

Rashford is a man in demand after proving the doubters wrong in what has been an electric loan spell with Aston Villa so far. The 27-year-old has notched four goals and six assists and after earning Unai Emery’s trust, has started in place of Ollie Watkins in four of the last five matches.

Villa’s loan agreement with Manchester United contains an option to buy worth £40m. Villa are interested in taking up the option, though won’t make a final decision until the end of the season.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported on Barcelona’s continued interest in the forward. The LaLiga giant looked into a move in January and joining Barcelona was Rashford’s preferred outcome, though a deal could not be financed.

Elsewhere, FootballTransfers recently stated Tottenham would explore a move for Rashford in the event he doesn’t join Aston Villa outright.

But according to a fresh update from Sky Sports, Rashford will not be moving to Tottenham, or any London club, for that matter.

The report explained: ‘Rashford does not want to move to London and feature for one of the capital’s teams, while his representatives are also against any part-exchange deal.’

With Tottenham quickly ruled out, all eyes are on Aston Villa and Sky Sports confirmed Rashford is open to joining the club on a permanent basis.

However, his willingness to join is directly linked to whether the club will be competing in the Champions League next year.

Rashford’s new preference when deciding his next move is a club with UCL football on offer. And following their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday, Villa now sit seventh in the table having played a game more than those in fourth, fifth and sixth.

The strong suggestion in the piece is if Villa don’t qualify for the Champions League then Rashford will not agree to join outright. Even if Villa trigger their option they must still agree personal terms with the player.

Could Marcus Rashford return to Man Utd?

Senior Sky Sports reporter, Melissa Reddy, insisted reintegration at Manchester United is extremely unlikely.

Explaining why, Reddy said: “No, there was a complete breakdown in the relationship between Marcus Rashford and Ruben Amorim.

“You saw that the head coach didn’t appreciate his application or his attitude and the player just wasn’t responding in the way he has under Unai Emery at Aston Villa.

“Clearly something is not working with Rashford at Manchester United and the club feel that a fresh environment has worked wonders for him and the intention is to continue that on a permanent basis.

“I’ve spoken to people from both sides of the story, and the only way I can see him representing his boyhood club competitively again is if Amorim and a lot of the senior executives are no longer at United.

“We know that’s not going to happen in the short term anyway, and United are planning to bring in attackers this summer and they factored a Rashford sale into that equation.

“So Rashford is planning for a life after United and they are very much planning for a life after him as well.”

With Tottenham ruled out, Villa’s chances resting on UCL qualification and a return to Man Utd not possible, Rashford’s future may well lay with Barcelona.

