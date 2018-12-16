Rashford responds to rumours he could have joined Liverpool

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has claimed he never considered signing for Liverpool as a youngster.

Manchester-born Rashford joined United’s academy at the age of seven, and made his senior debut aged 18.

He has even gone on to earn 31 caps for England, but he has denied rumours that rejected the chance to Liverpool as a schoolboy.

“No. Liverpool was never an option,” Rashford told Sky Sports . “Liverpool, City, Everton – there was no other club I really would have enjoyed going to other than United. It just felt natural thing to do.

“I was playing for my old Sunday League team, Fletcher Moss, we won a tournament and there were loads of different scouts there.

“For a lot of us, United was the one. Everyone grew up a United fan and United and Fletcher Moss always had a good relationship, players in the past had made that switch, so United was natural.”