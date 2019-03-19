Marcus Rashford has explained why the club would have found it “impossible” to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season had Jose Mourinho continued as manager.

Fan favourite Solskjaer joined on a deal until the end of the season 2018-19 season, after the sacking of Mourinho in December.

The intention was for Solskjaer to return to his role at the Molde helm in May, with the Norwegian club’s chief executive Oystein Neerland saying they are happy to “lend” their manager to United.

But Solskjaer is now the overwhelming favourite to take the manager’s role on a full-time basis – this report here named the wages and length of contract he can expect to sign, despite seeing his star slip over the past 10 days after successive defeats at Arsenal and Wolves.

Nonetheless, United were 11 points adrift of fourth spot and 13 points off third position when Mourinho was sacked in December; now after a brilliant run of form under Solskjaer, United are very firmly in the mix for a top-four finish and currently find themselves trailing the fourth-placed Gunners by two points, while the gap to Spurs in third is just three.

And assessing the way Solskjaer has completely changed United’s mentality, Rashford told GQ magazine: “We’re in a place now, in the league, that was pretty much impossible two months ago.

“So we’re just looking to carry it on now, to try and better ourselves, and look forward to the next season.