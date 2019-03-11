Rashford thinks he is Ronaldo; fringe Liverpool star proves his worth

Man Utd fans reflect on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first league defeat, while Liverpool readers are impressed with the performance of a fringe star, all in our forum.

Still can’t believe that result. And typical f****** Arsenal celebrating like they’ve won the treble. Always had them down as the most deluded fans in the game and today proves it again. We had a poor day but still had more than enough gilt edged chances to put them to the sword. Thought Smalling was solid yet again. Easily our best defender. Also thought Shaw and Fred had good games. Fred deserves a run now to see what he can do. Broke up play on numerous occasions and looked decent in possession.

Pogba and Rashford stunk the place out. But the most obvious thing today was the lack of intensity Matic brings to the holding position. When i heard we were in for Ndombele i wasn’t sure why but after watching the difference the energy McTominay has brought to the team its obvious we need to change Matic this summer.

The crazy thing is that after all the great performances and run we’ve been on, if all the teams around is win their games we’re going to end up sixth. That was a really bad result today

Nixer

@n1xer – Chin up mate, Spurs are on the slide and have got City and Liverpool to travel away to soon. Chelsea were shite today and we have the chance to put them away at Old Trafford in a few weeks time, whereas Arsenal can and will drop points against anyone away from home no matter who they play.

I would say it’s a 50/50 shout for a top 4 finish but first things first, we have to beat Wolves next week.

Blacky

Agree with most of Whats been said today. De Gea worryingly poor. Rashford thinks he’s Ronaldo and lukaku was fantastic. One of his best games for us. Just a shame he couldn’t slot one away. Too many players looked rusty or still on Paris. Matic was poor as was lindelof surprisingly. Fred did well again. Never a pen in a million years. Arsenal twitter mocking embarrassing.

Just one of those days

Manthistle

Wednesdays result was pure ecstasy awesome I’m still buzzing from that today’s blip take the L and move on. Arsenal are s**** no doubt about it they lose to Rennes they can lose to anyone banter club lauding this as a deserved victory ,De Gea made no saves. We hit the woodwork twice and another guilt edged chance missed by Lukaku. The top four will still produce some twists and turns. Spurs are bricking it they have city and Liverpool away ;Chelsea are wobbling all to play for!

united_we_win

Like I said before the game, the run had to come to an end. Love Dalot but throwing him into an attacking right wing role in a game like that was naive. Having said that we were by far the better team after that first 15 minutes. Lukaku should have scored.

Ah well

happyhurling

Only for coughing up the chances he had, Lukaku would have been MOTM today.

However, his goalscoring record against the Top 6 is genrrally very poor. Certainly in comparison with other top strikers in the league. Is there more to these misses than just bad luck or an off day – poor touch, lack of composure, bereft of subtlety?

The big games are won by taking chances – being clinical. Something to watch with the big man for the remainder of the season….

moral

Moral – Looking at Rashfords career at United, From when he broke through and his recent goal scoring spree, prior to how he was playing before the last 2 matches and times when he scored a few. One I notice about these good periods he has, it has always been while he has been the lone striker in a front 3. I really don’t think he can play upfront with another striker playing alongside him. When he is the focal point, he has more room to himself, he can go through the middle and stretch defenses bye working both wings. Since he has gone wide again or had Lukaku playing closer to him, you can tell by his body language that he doesn’t like it. For me something has to give and only Rashford or Lukaku can play upfront, since Ole took over, the evidence points towards Rashford being upfront, with Martial and Lingard being our best front 3 currently, they are all quick, energetic, can press and interchange well. That is my opinion, and I would go back to that system when all players are fit.

mufc

Job done, 3 points, that’s all that matters.

Time to focus on winning the next league game and nothing else, just keep getting the 3 points in every game, and see what happens.

Now let’s beat Bayern

Songman

2 initial thoughts….

We need to stop over complicating things, stick it in the net and we’ll discuss the options afterwards.

Additional points arnt given for artistic impression.

Salah is still over thinking every shot.

He’s not playing bad but his finishing is. He needs to relax and just put it over the line. It’ll come for him.

gingerlfc

Agree Song, I’ve been dissecting this team all season (lol) but it’s too late in the season now to continue doing that. It’s all about efficiency and wins, which we executed today. Bring on Bayern!!

Rob Fort Worth TX

Thought in the 91st minute that it was an easy win in horrendous conditions & then they score, but thankfully we scored again.

I am not a fan of Lallana, but can’t really complain about his performance today.

TAA was poor today except for one cross.

Salah still very hit & miss, isn’t controlling the ball properly.

Welcome back Firmino.

Sometimes I think we should shoot quicker instead of of doing an “Arsenal”

I have been waiting with baited breath, when Matip who has been playing very well,

makes a mistake, only one on here has a go, thankfully. Wait till he makes a real mistake the trolls will be on here like a flash.

Keep it up lads & let’s turn it on at Fulham.

liverlad

Delighted to get the 3 points but it’s more of a chance for us to breath a little easier than a charge for the title. We’ve kept pace with City but there’s no forgetting the 5 recent draws. they may still costus thew title but I mean, all we can do from this point on is to secure each 3 points and in fairness, the lads did that well.

van Dijk MotM for me but massive credit to Lallana, that was his best match for us in a long long time. You’re right, his performance totally vindicated Klopp’s decision to pick him.

Mr Makaveli

Excellent, hard-working performance from Lallana whose pressing was instrumental in getting us that all important 2nd goal.

But how many times have we been here before with his comebacks? Problem is he either gets injured or his performance drops off when it really matters.

As long as he keeps putting in displays like today I’d consider him for selection, but I’d rather Shaqiri start instead. Either way, Klopp was 100% right in starting him today

Songman

Very good performance form lalanna aswell.

Kind of squirmed when I saw him staring but felt the same when Origi started againest watford abd Klopp knew what he was doing

Sean the sailor

pinezes69>> If your post after 10 minutes into the game:

‘Lallana on and 0-1!!’

was meant for real (i.e. there is a direct link between the 2 events), then it’s one of the most despicable posts I’ve seen on here for quite a while. Lest you forget, Lallana was a fairly regular starter for us for 3 seasons and was awarded the England Player of the Year Award in January 2017; but then has suffered really badly through injuries and for the last few months has been busting a gut to force his way back into the reckoning of the first XI which isn’t easy after such a successful season in terms of results. FFS, give the lad a break and let him show what he is capable of instead of instantly correlating his inclusion with us going a goal down early on. There was certainly nobody better on the pitch today and, on the basis of the time that he’s gone through for circa 2 years, I’d give him MoM for today.

Red Herring

So easy to forget how good Llana was for us, key player and possibly could have an impact in the run in. Maybe his work rate is what is missing from Shaq in training

Big_Balls

Nice win and Lenos best game this season at least we got some luck this time.

But its far from over Wolves away are no easy game with them taking a point from Chelski

muffler_1

fantastic win after that inept performance on thursday.it was a huge gamble by emery picking such an attacking line up but

fair do’s it worked out in the end.thought lacazette was outstanding and motm today.big mention to leno who i think is getting better

and better and was outstanding too.i think we can get the two goals we need in the europa lge but my biggest concern is our

away form.hopefully this will be a springboard for the rest of the season.home form have kept us up there but we must start to win

away games.beaten utd,chelski and the spuds home.massive improvement for me.

steve68

Great result and Great weekend for us! Emery got tactics right but felt we were lucky today. United should have scored at least two from their chances and another day we get a draw or loose. Leno was my MOM interesting to see what people think of him now whether he will be good enough. I can say I do think he is good enough. Great games like today and Spurs help. I know he will make mistakes and have bad games, all keepers do but I can see how good he can be and I believe he was another good Purchase by Sven! Fantastic to see us in top 4 and we have a decent run in if we can learn to play away. It will be tight but I fancy us to do it!

stev2bath1

I would never have guessed, and nor would solskjaer that Emery would start Aubameyang, Lacazette, Ramsey and Ozil together but he did and it paid off.

They could have and probably should have scored but Leno gets a lot of credit and I think these last few weeks have shown that he is a great goalkeeper.

I think every player played well but a special mention goes to Kos who again played on with a massive gash putting his body on the line. One point behind Sp*rs now and a decent run in. Let’s get 3rd place. It’s still a way to go of course but if we do that it would be a great first season for Emery.

fatmop