Rashford: This is exactly why Solskjaer is the right man for Man Utd

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford insists the squad is fully behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite admitting it may take “two or three seasons” before the rewards can be reaped.

Fresh off signing a new four-year contract with his boyhood club worth £200,000 a week, Rashford is determined to spearhead United back to prominence where he feels they belong.

Rashford, who has netted 45 times in 170 appearances for the club, said of Solskjaer: “He just gets it. He understands. He’s been a player here. He knows how we may feel in certain moments because he’s been there himself.

“The fact that he understands us way more than a normal manager is why he’s fitted in straight away.”

Rashford, who also has 32 England caps, is convinced Solskjaer’s methods will come good.

He said: “That’s what drives me every day. If I didn’t believe it, I wouldn’t be waking up every morning and giving 100 per cent to try and put the club back where they belong.

“I believe in the players, the staff and the manager. The players have the faith in the manager now.

“If we’re going to do it, now’s the time. We’re looking forward to the new season. One season is not going to change it.”

Man Utd have been busy in the summer window so far, acquiring the services of Swansea’s Daniel James for £15million, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka via Crystal Palace for £45 million.

The fact that both players are 21 years of age has signalled a stark change in Ed Woodward’s transfer policy.

Seemingly gone are the days of signing proven players with star power approaching the twilight of their careers.

The acquisitions and persistent speculation surrounding household names the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gareth Bale has been replaced with burgeoning talents entering the prime of their careers such as Harry Maguire and Issa Diop.

In lieu of this policy shift, Rashford understands that tangible success may not be immediate, but is certain that Solskjaer is the right man for the hot seat.

“It can take two or three seasons, but I feel we’re ready to take the first step, and really start showing people that we are Manchester United.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!