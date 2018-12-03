Rashford urged to quit Man Utd before Mourinho ‘kills’ his career

Marcus Rashford has been urged to quit Manchester United as Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is ‘killing’ his career.

The England star was arguably United’s standout performer in the 2-2 draw at Southampton over the weekend, but was still hauled off by Mourinho – prompting Garth Crooks to strongly criticise the Portuguese tactician.

The former Tottenham striker, turned pundit, told BBC Sport: “This really can’t go on. Jose Mourinho is killing Marcus Rashford.

“The lad pulled Manchester United from the jaws of defeat at Southampton and then Jose gave the one man who was desperate to win the game for him the hook? It made no sense.

“The kid was on a roll and anyone who has played the game could see that. Mourinho may have won trophies but he destroys players in the process.

“He is doing to Rashford what he did to Arjen Robben at Chelsea. Rashford must get out of United now before what little confidence he has left is destroyed.”