Ratcliffe actively exploring January sale of mega-money Man Utd flop in damning indictment of Ten Hag

Manchester United are actively trying to sell Antony this month despite spending an eye-watering £82m on the winger in 2022, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 23-year-old has struggled to climatise to the Premier League and has so far failed to live up to his price tag and now the Red Devils want to cut their losses.

Wholesale changes are expected at the club after Sir Jim Radcliffe’s minority takeover which saw him take control of footballing decisions.

A number of high-paid players could reportedly be axed next summer as the INEOS chief eyes a squad revamp.

As revealed by TEAMtalk on Monday, Erik ten Hag could even lose his job, with Ratcliffe willing to sack him at the end of the season if he fails to turn his team’s form around.

We understand that Graham Potter, Roberto de Zerbi and Francesco Farioli are being considered by Man Utd chiefs as potential replacements for the Dutch coach.

Ratcliffe seems willing to do whatever it takes to get the Red Devils back to the pinnacle of European football as soon as possible.

Man Utd willing to sell Antony for £50m

TEAMtalk has been exclusively told that Man Utd are actively trying to find a buyer for Antony before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

The expensive winger has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season but has so far failed to register a single goal or assist.

Antony has generally remained in the starting XI despite his lacklustre performances but Ten Hag opted to start Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho in Man Utd’s last league game.

Barcelona have reportedly considered a move for Antony recently but they would only be able to afford to sign the Brazil international on loan.

That won’t work for Man Utd, who want to receive as much money as possible for the £82m flop but are willing to make a loss on what they paid for him.

They are not just waiting to sell to Saudi Arabia, and TEAMtalk can confirm they will accept an offer of £50m from ANY club willing to match that fee in the coming days.

Antony has made 66 appearances in total since joining Man Utd from Ajax in 2022, scoring just eight goals in the process.

He undoubtedly has technical ability, but his lack of end product simply cannot justify his sky-high price tag and wages.

This also doesn’t reflect well on Ten Hag, either, who insisted on signing him despite Ajax’s huge demands.

