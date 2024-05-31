Ratcliffe enters ‘advanced’ contract talks with Man Utd ace but conflicting reports emerge

Manchester United are in ‘advanced talks’ with Kobbie Mainoo over a new contract, although there are conflicting reports about the midfielder’s future.

Mainoo has enjoyed a sensational breakout campaign with Man Utd, having made 35 appearances across all competitions and chipped in with five goals and three assists. The 19-year-old has scored some vital goals for Man Utd this term, the last of which came in the FA Cup final win over rivals Manchester City.

After Alejandro Garnacho had put Man Utd in front, Mainoo doubled their advantage in the 39th minute. He showed great composure to pick out the bottom corner after Bruno Fernandes had connected brilliantly with a Garnacho cross.

Following yet another classy performance from Mainoo, Paul Scholes said the youngster is far better than he was at the same age, while Gary Lineker compared his self-confidence to Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham’s.

Mainoo’s Man Utd terms run until June 2027, but the teenager needs a pay rise to reward him for his brilliant displays at the very highest level.

Fabrizio Romano has previously confirmed that Man Utd plan to hold talks with Mainoo about a new deal. On Sunday, The Telegraph stated that Man Utd have surprisingly decided to postpone contract discussions with Mainoo and his camp until after the summer transfer window closes.

That would be a risky strategy given how highly rated Mainoo now is in the European game, and the fact he only earns £20,000 per week, far less than most of his team-mates.

But Football Insider have now provided a contradictory update. They claim that Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe IS eager to tie Mainoo down to fresh terms, with the two parties now having entered ‘advanced talks’.

Man Utd latest: Kobbie Mainoo contract talks accelerate

Luckily for Man Utd supporters, the report adds that Man Utd have little concern about the Englishman pushing for a move elsewhere as he loves his current club.

There is no mention of how much Mainoo could soon earn, although it would not be a surprise if Man Utd pushed him above the £50,000-a-week mark.

After all, during some tough spells in Man Utd’s season, Mainoo was one of the rare shining lights.

Mainoo has played in midfield with Casemiro on plenty of occasions, but that looks set to change. Casemiro is past his best and is a target for several Saudi Pro League clubs.

Man Utd have been tipped to replace Casemiro with Benfica’s Joao Neves, and the Portuguese teenager could form a great partnership with Mainoo.

Although, Arsenal have joined Man Utd in the chase for Neves after learning that No 1 target Martin Zubimendi would rather sign for Barcelona or Real Madrid next.

