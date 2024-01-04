Ratcliffe-approved Man Utd raid on Newcastle gets real, as reason key man would quit the Magpies emerges

Manchester United hopes of pulling off a savage raid on Newcastle are growing, and one source has detailed a reason why the Magpies could be left in the lurch.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of a 25 percent stake in Man Utd was announced on Christmas Eve. The partial takeover is now awaiting the final approval from the Premier League which should come within the next four-six weeks.

As such, the British billionaire is unlikely to have any significant influence on Man Utd’s January transfer plans.

However, Ratcliffe and INEOS chief Sir Dave Brailsford both have their sights set on major change behind the scenes.

One key figure at Old Trafford who’s in the firing line is director of football, John Murtough.

The Manchester Evening News claimed in mid-December that Murtough will be ousted by Ratcliffe and Brailsford. Per the outlet, INEOS’ preferred candidate to take the reins is Dan Ashworth.

The 52-year-old has been Newcastle’s sporting director in the PIF era and has been heralded throughout his career.

Ashworth worked wonders at West Brom, Brighton and the FA before continuing to impress at Newcastle. Indeed, hugely successful moves for Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak were sanctioned in Ashworth’s first window at the helm.

The Telegraph subsequently stated Man Utd would find it ‘extremely difficult’ to prise Ashworth out of St. James’ Park. However, according to the latest from the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, there is growing chatter Man Utd will succeed with their ambitious raid.

Hope is the Mail’s football correspondent for the north east of England and in a recent Q&A, was asked why Newcastle aren’t doing anything to quell speculation Ashworth could be heading to Old Trafford.

“In short, because I believe there is a chance he could yet leave for Manchester United,” wrote Hope.

“As you say, nothing has been said (on or off the record) in an effort to kill the speculation and, if anything, there is increased chatter in football circles of Man Utd being confident of taking Ashworth as their new sporting director.”

Ashworth to get greater control at Man Utd?

Losing Ashworth would be a bitter pill to swallow for the Magpies. It’d also represent a significant early coup for Man Utd in the early stages of the Ratcliffe regime.

Plenty of other candidates have been considered in the event Murtough is given his marching orders.

Crystal Palace’s Dougie Freedman, ex-Spurs recruitment chief Paul Mitchell, Atalanta’s Lee Congerton, former AC Milan duo Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara, and Andrea Berti of Atletico Madrid were all named by the Telegraph.

However, they reaffirmed Ashworth is Ratcliffe’s No 1 prize and Hope went on to detail one reason why a move to Man Utd could be viable.

“Why would he go? Well, perhaps his level of control and influence at Newcastle isn’t what he thought he might be, while Man Utd could be promising him the keys to the kingdom,” continued Hope.

“Most of what Newcastle do is ‘process driven’ and must be signed off by PIF, and there is a chance this has caused frustration.

“We have heard nothing to indicate any fallout and Ashworth has always been very professional and impressive when dealing with us, but I wouldn’t be hugely surprised were he to be tempted by an offer from Old Trafford.”

While Ratcliffe is only purchasing a 25 percent stake in Man Utd, he will be granted full sporting control at the club.

If Hope is correct, one of Ratcliffe’s first orders of business could be overseeing a devastating raid for Ashworth.

