Euro Paper Talk: Ratcliffe approves signing of £60m winger who’s chosen Man Utd; Tottenham to raid Real Madrid

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will endorse a Manchester United move for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise who favours the Red Devils over all others, while Tottenham are circling over a Real Madrid attacker and a Liverpool deal has become difficult to make – all in Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MICHAEL OLISE TO MAN UTD

Man Utd are fully aligned in moving for Michael Olise whose release clause and new contract at Crystal Palace won’t prevent his dream switch to Old Trafford, according to a report.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover is sparking major change at Old Trafford. United are expected to adopt a more data-driven approach to transfers and Erik ten Hag’s influence on who is signed will diminish.

However, according to reporter Ben Jacobs, Ten Hag’s reduced role won’t prevent the Dutchman from signing key target Olise.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs revealed Olise is not only a target for Ten Hag and the pre-Ratcliffe regime, but also for the new co-owner and his INEOS chiefs.

Chelsea activated Olise’s release clause believed to be worth £35m last summer. However, the electric winger rejected the chance to join the Blues and quickly signed a new deal with Palace.

The updated agreement saw Olise’s release clause raised in the process. The exact figure it’s been elevated to is a closely guarded secret, though GiveMeSport suggest it’s worth roughly £60m.

Now, according to Jacobs, Ratcliffe is expected to endorse Man Utd’s pre-existing plans to snap up Olise in the summer.

What’s more, Jacobs backed up prior claims from Football London regarding Man Utd being Olise’s preferred next club.

Olise on the move at season’s end – Jacobs

“Even though Olise signed a new contract in the aftermath of Chelsea failing to trigger his complicated release clause, there is absolutely no doubt that he is a potential 2024 departure,” said Jacobs.

“Manchester United’s old regime, before INEOS, really like Olise and he is tempted by the prospect of a move to Old Trafford as well.

“All indications are that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will endorse that move because, as part of their due diligence when coming into the football club, they were aware of any historical transfer plans that were for January – even though nothing materialised – and also any window planning for the summer.

“There is continuity between Manchester United’s current recruitment team and anything INEOS do. They like a profile like Olise, so he can be termed a concrete target ahead of the summer.”

Despite growing up in London, Olise is a lifelong supporter of Man Utd.

TEAMtalk learned back in mid-January that United are open to selling Antony if bids in the £50m range are received.

Olise would be viewed as a significant upgrade on the faltering Brazilian. He – along with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho -would provide Ten Hag with three top tier options for the two wide roles.

Olise has racked up six goals and three assists in just 756 minutes of Premier League action this term. That equates to a healthy goal contribution once every 84 minutes.

TOTTENHAM CIRCLING FOR REAL MADRID COUP

Tottenham are among three clubs who’ve begun circling over Real Madrid attacker, Arda Guler. The 18-year-old phenom hasn’t convinced Carlo Ancelotti he’s worthy of game-time just yet and Real are considering loaning the Turkish sensation out next season. AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen are also in the mix. (Diario Sport)

Sevilla have joined a host of clubs from Italy in sizing up Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior. Jurrien Timber’s eventual return to fitness could embolden Mikel Arteta to sever ties. (Estadio Deportivo)

Matthijs De Ligt is unhappy at his lack of minutes at Bayern Munich and a summer transfer to Man Utd is possible. (Sky Germany)

De Ligt’s future is definitely “one to watch” in the summer, especially with Bayern intent on signing Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo too. (Fabrizio Romano)

Frenkie de Jong DOES NOT want to leave Barcelona amid rampant speculation he’s changed his tune on leaving. Barcelona could explore a sale to help ease their financial woes, though the Dutchman still wants to stay put. (Rudy Galetti)

MOURINHO DREAMING OF THE QUINTUPLE

Jose Mourinho is learning German and is hopeful of replacing Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich. Winning the Bundesliga would mean Mourinho has won league titles in England, Spain, Italy, Portugal and Germany. (BILD)

Kylian Mbappe is not close to agreeing a deal to sign with Real Madrid as a free agent despite reports to the contrary. The player’s mother – who doubles up as her son’s agent – is proving a tough negotiator. (Marca)

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is ready to reject lucrative offers to move to Saudi Arabia in favour of remaining with Napoli. (Daniele Longo)

Barcelona hope to beat Liverpool to the signature of Xabi Alonso. Like Jurgen Klopp, Xavi is leaving at season’s end, though Alonso’s Real Madrid connections will likely scupper Barca’s hopes. (Sport)

Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams is a summer transfer target for Chelsea and Arsenal. (Matteo Moretto)

LIVERPOOL WINGER TRANSFER BECOMES DIFFICULT

Liverpool target Takefusa Kubo has signed a new contract with Real Sociedad. The Japanese winger’s previous deal contained a modest €60m release clause that may have been removed or increased in the new terms. (Real Sociedad)

Man City could cash in on right-back Yan Couto in the summer on the back of a superb loan spell with Girona. Couto, 21, will enter the final year of his City deal in the summer. (Matteo Moretto)

Newcastle have received a boost in their efforts to sign Nurnberg striker Can Uzun after the club’s sporting director, Dieter Hecking, told Sky Germany: “The probability that he’ll stay over the summer is relatively low. Clubs are lining up.” (Nurnberg)

Tottenham have been joined by Juventus in the race to sign Bologna’s left-footed centre-back, Riccardo Calafiori. (Rudy Galetti)

Galatasaray have promised to return for Christian Eriksen in the summer after failing to agree a deal with Man Utd in the winter window.