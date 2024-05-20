Ratcliffe plots big Man Utd hijack of Arsenal move as surprise backup target emerges

Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly eyeing Wolverhampton Wanderers star Rayan Ait-Nouri, in a move which would see Arsenal lose out.

Ait-Nouri moved to England in October 2020 when he joined Wolves on an initial loan from French club Angers. After the left-back impressed Wolves chiefs, the Molineux club paid £10million to make his transfer permanent.

Overall, Ait-Nouri has managed seven goals and eight assists in 116 matches for Wolves, which includes three goals and two assists from 38 appearances this season.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a reliable Premier League performer and due to his age he has the potential to develop into a top-class star.

Ait-Nouri’s future might not be at Wolves though, as he is being chased by several of their Premier League rivals.

After the full-back had been linked with Manchester City and Chelsea, it emerged in April that Arsenal are eyeing him as a potential replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

But according to reports emerging from France, the country where Ait-Nouri was born, Arsenal will face serious competition for the player from Man Utd.

Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed that Man Utd will bring in a new left-back this summer, and Ratcliffe has made Ait-Nouri his top target for the position.

Man Utd transfers: Ratcliffe wants Rayan Ait-Nouri

Ratcliffe clearly feels that Ait-Nouri is a player who can take his game to the next level at Old Trafford and help the Red Devils reach their goal of competing for major trophies once again.

Plus, Ratcliffe is keen to avoid the signings of players with little re-sale value, such as Casemiro. Ait-Nouri, though, should retain his value due to his age and potential.

Wolves remain in a precarious financial situation and therefore may need to sell Ait-Nouri to help ease any concerns. Gary O’Neil’s side will be looking to make a profit though and it would not be a surprise if Man Utd were quoted £40m for the Algeria international.

Just in case Man Utd miss out on Ait-Nouri, Ratcliffe is casting his net wider in search of left-back alternatives. It is further claimed that Brest left-back Bradley Locko is on Man Utd’s radar and will be chased if Ait-Nouri heads elsewhere.

Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Fulham have all been credited with interest in the France U23 international, but now Man Utd can be added to the mix, too.

Locko is the same age as Ait-Nouri at 22, though he does not possess any Premier League experience. He does not play for one of the biggest clubs in France either, so it may be a struggle for him to adapt if an Old Trafford switch goes ahead.

