Man Utd have been given a lift in their Dan Ashworth pursuit

Manchester United have been given a boost in their hunt to land prospective new sporting director Dan Ashworth, as Newcastle United are ‘advancing in talks’ with his replacement, according to a trusted source.

Soon after arriving at Old Trafford, INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe decided on Ashworth as his top target to replace John Murtough as sporting director. Ratcliffe had been particularly impressed by the excellent work Ashworth had done at Brighton, helping the club make big profits through player sales while also establishing themselves as a top-10 Premier League club.

However, Ratcliffe’s first approach for the 53-year-old chief was met with fury. That is because Newcastle captured Ashworth in May 2022 and expected him to head up their long-term project, which is aimed at taking regular silverware to St James’ Park.

Ashworth was put on gardening leave in February as the two clubs thrashed out terms. Newcastle have told Man Utd to pay a whopping £20million, though Ratcliffe is unlikely to meet that sum.

Ratcliffe feels Man Utd are in a strong position as Newcastle will not want to continue paying Ashworth his full wage when he is not doing his job on Tyneside.

On April 25, David Ornstein revealed that Ashworth is ready to take Newcastle to the arbitration court to try and resolve his future.

DON’T MISS – Dan Ashworth: Ranking every permanent signing next Man Utd director made for Newcastle

Newcastle have appeared stubborn up to this point, though they are preparing for life without the former England director.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle are ‘advancing’ towards the appointment of Dougie Freedman, the current sporting director at Crystal Palace.

Man Utd latest: Newcastle close in on Ashworth successor

Magpies chiefs have been impressed by the ‘excellent’ job Freedman has done at Palace, helping the club complete clever deals for Michael Olise, Ebere Eze, Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen.

It is now ‘up to Freedman’ to decide what he wants to do next in his career. He can either continue his great work at Palace or try a new challenge by working with Eddie Howe at Newcastle.

While Newcastle are currently tussling with Financial Fair Play concerns, they will have big money to spend in the long run. This could convince Freedman to make the switch.

Ratcliffe will be delighted that Newcastle are getting closer to snaring Freedman, 49. Such an appointment would give Man Utd a lift as they try to land Ashworth.

Ratcliffe hopes to begin a successful new era at Man Utd which will be spearheaded by Ashworth, Jason Wilcox (technical director) and Omar Berrada (CEO).

READ MORE: Why Man Utd want to appoint Jason Wilcox as Ratcliffe revamp gathers pace